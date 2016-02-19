Cognitive Development and Acquisition of Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125058506, 9781483294568

Cognitive Development and Acquisition of Language

1st Edition

Editors: Timothy E. Moore
eBook ISBN: 9781483294568
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1973
Page Count: 320
Description

Cognitive Development and Acquisition of Language provides information pertinent to the relationship between cognitive development and language acquisition. This book describes some of the ways in which cognitive growth is reflected in, and interacts with, the development of language.

Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of generative transformational grammar. This text then presents some of the methodological problems inherent in the investigation of language acquisition. Other chapters consider the argument that the child acquires English expressions for space and time by learning how to apply these expressions to the a priori knowledge he has about time and space. This book discusses as well a general hypothesis about the semantic knowledge by the child. The final chapter provides an integrative review of the research on language development and suggests some ways in which cognitive development and language acquisition are interdependent.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and linguists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Language Acquisition and Cognitive Development

Space, Time, Semantics, and the Child

Properties of P-Space

The Properties of English L-Space

Time as a Spatial Metaphor

Psychological Implications

Concluding Remarks

What's in a Word? On the Child's Acquisition of Semantics in His First Language

Introduction

Theories of Semantic Development

The Present Hypothesis: Semantic Feature Acquisition

The Evidence

Sources of Semantic Features

Conclusions

On the Internal Structure of Perceptual and Semantic Categories

Part I: Perceptual Categories

Part II: Semantic Categories

General Discussion

Developmental Changes in Memory and the Acquisition of Language

Code Switching in Children's Language

Adult Language to Children

The Children's Language

The Genesis of Complex Sentences

A Chronology of the Development of Complex Sentences

Summary and Concluding Remarks

Connecting Children's Language and Lingustic Theory

Structural Relationships in Children's Utterances: Syntactic or Semantic?

Some Existing Proposals about the Underlying Nature of Children's Utterances

Evaluating Proposals about Children's Deep Structures

A Semantic Interpretation of Children's Deep Structures

Summary

The Development of Phonemic Speech Perception

Introduction

Pilot Study

Experiment

On the Status of Vowel Shift in English

Introduction

The Great Vowel Shift

The Vowel Shift Rules

An Experiment with Vowel Shift

Acquisition of Rules

Conclusion

Appendix A: Pilot Study

Appendix B: Analysis of Errors

Some Strategies for the First Two Years

Prerequisites to Language Learning

Long-Term Learning

Learning Order Regularities

Grammatical Storage

Language Acquisition System (LAS)

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294568

About the Editor

Timothy E. Moore

