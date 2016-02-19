Cognitive Development and Acquisition of Language
1st Edition
Description
Cognitive Development and Acquisition of Language provides information pertinent to the relationship between cognitive development and language acquisition. This book describes some of the ways in which cognitive growth is reflected in, and interacts with, the development of language.
Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of generative transformational grammar. This text then presents some of the methodological problems inherent in the investigation of language acquisition. Other chapters consider the argument that the child acquires English expressions for space and time by learning how to apply these expressions to the a priori knowledge he has about time and space. This book discusses as well a general hypothesis about the semantic knowledge by the child. The final chapter provides an integrative review of the research on language development and suggests some ways in which cognitive development and language acquisition are interdependent.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and linguists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Language Acquisition and Cognitive Development
Space, Time, Semantics, and the Child
Properties of P-Space
The Properties of English L-Space
Time as a Spatial Metaphor
Psychological Implications
Concluding Remarks
What's in a Word? On the Child's Acquisition of Semantics in His First Language
Introduction
Theories of Semantic Development
The Present Hypothesis: Semantic Feature Acquisition
The Evidence
Sources of Semantic Features
Conclusions
On the Internal Structure of Perceptual and Semantic Categories
Part I: Perceptual Categories
Part II: Semantic Categories
General Discussion
Developmental Changes in Memory and the Acquisition of Language
Code Switching in Children's Language
Adult Language to Children
The Children's Language
The Genesis of Complex Sentences
A Chronology of the Development of Complex Sentences
Summary and Concluding Remarks
Connecting Children's Language and Lingustic Theory
Structural Relationships in Children's Utterances: Syntactic or Semantic?
Some Existing Proposals about the Underlying Nature of Children's Utterances
Evaluating Proposals about Children's Deep Structures
A Semantic Interpretation of Children's Deep Structures
Summary
The Development of Phonemic Speech Perception
Introduction
Pilot Study
Experiment
On the Status of Vowel Shift in English
Introduction
The Great Vowel Shift
The Vowel Shift Rules
An Experiment with Vowel Shift
Acquisition of Rules
Conclusion
Appendix A: Pilot Study
Appendix B: Analysis of Errors
Some Strategies for the First Two Years
Prerequisites to Language Learning
Long-Term Learning
Learning Order Regularities
Grammatical Storage
Language Acquisition System (LAS)
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th September 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294568