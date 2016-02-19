Cognitive Development and Acquisition of Language provides information pertinent to the relationship between cognitive development and language acquisition. This book describes some of the ways in which cognitive growth is reflected in, and interacts with, the development of language.

Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of generative transformational grammar. This text then presents some of the methodological problems inherent in the investigation of language acquisition. Other chapters consider the argument that the child acquires English expressions for space and time by learning how to apply these expressions to the a priori knowledge he has about time and space. This book discusses as well a general hypothesis about the semantic knowledge by the child. The final chapter provides an integrative review of the research on language development and suggests some ways in which cognitive development and language acquisition are interdependent.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and linguists.