Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Psychiatric Clinics of North America
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression
Preface: The Evolution of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression
Basic Strategies of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Core Mechanisms of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression: A Review
Homework in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: A Systematic Review of Adherence Assessment in Anxiety and Depression (2011–2016)
The Effect of Cognitive Behavioral Interventions on Depression and Anxiety Symptoms in Patients with Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders: A Systematic Review
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression in Children and Adolescents
Transdiagnostic Therapy
Internet-Assisted Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Cultural Adaptations of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Can Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression Be Improved with Pharmacotherapy? A Meta-analysis
Mindfulness-Based Interventions for Anxiety and Depression
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy as a Treatment for Anxiety and Depression: A Review
Description
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Stefan G. Hofmann and Jasper Smits, will focus on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression. Topics covered in articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Basic strategies of CBT; Core mechanisms of CBT; CBT for anxiety and depression in severe mental disorders; Unified treatment for anxiety disorders; Internet-assisted CBT; Cultural adaptions of CBT; Pharmacological enhancements of CBT; and Current status and future directions of CBT.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 31st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323552974
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323552967
About the Authors
Stefan Hofmann Author
Stefan G. Hofmann is a Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory at Boston University. Dr. Hofmann has served as President of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and the International Association for Cognitive Psychotherapy. His research focuses on the mechanism of treatment change, translating discoveries from neuroscience into clinical applications, emotions, and cultural expressions of psychopathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory, Boston University, USA
Jasper Smits Author
Professor of Psychology at University of Texas Austin. Federally funded investigator of studies testing the efficacy of behavioral and integrative interventions for anxiety and related disorders, and has published over 150 works, 30 of which have focused on anxiety sensitivity. Dr. Smits is a member of the scientific council of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and serves as associate editor for Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, Cognitive Therapy and Research, and Journal of Anxiety Disorders. He has edited a number of books, including Anxiety in Health Behaviors and Physical Illness; Handbook of Physical Activity and Mental Health, and the Wiley Handbook of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, Institute for Mental Health Research, The University of Texas, Austin, USA