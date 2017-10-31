Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552967, 9780323552974

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stefan Hofmann Jasper Smits
eBook ISBN: 9780323552974
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552967
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2017
Table of Contents

Psychiatric Clinics of North America

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression

Preface: The Evolution of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression

Basic Strategies of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Core Mechanisms of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression: A Review

Homework in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: A Systematic Review of Adherence Assessment in Anxiety and Depression (2011–2016)

The Effect of Cognitive Behavioral Interventions on Depression and Anxiety Symptoms in Patients with Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders: A Systematic Review

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression in Children and Adolescents

Transdiagnostic Therapy

Internet-Assisted Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cultural Adaptations of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Can Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression Be Improved with Pharmacotherapy? A Meta-analysis

Mindfulness-Based Interventions for Anxiety and Depression

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy as a Treatment for Anxiety and Depression: A Review

Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Stefan G. Hofmann and Jasper Smits, will focus on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety and Depression. Topics covered in articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Basic strategies of CBT; Core mechanisms of CBT; CBT for anxiety and depression in severe mental disorders; Unified treatment for anxiety disorders; Internet-assisted CBT; Cultural adaptions of CBT; Pharmacological enhancements of CBT; and Current status and future directions of CBT.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552974
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552967

About the Authors

Stefan Hofmann

Stefan Hofmann Author

Stefan G. Hofmann is a Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory at Boston University. Dr. Hofmann has served as President of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and the International Association for Cognitive Psychotherapy. His research focuses on the mechanism of treatment change, translating discoveries from neuroscience into clinical applications, emotions, and cultural expressions of psychopathology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory, Boston University, USA

Jasper Smits Author

Professor of Psychology at University of Texas Austin. Federally funded investigator of studies testing the efficacy of behavioral and integrative interventions for anxiety and related disorders, and has published over 150 works, 30 of which have focused on anxiety sensitivity. Dr. Smits is a member of the scientific council of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and serves as associate editor for Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, Cognitive Therapy and Research, and Journal of Anxiety Disorders. He has edited a number of books, including Anxiety in Health Behaviors and Physical Illness; Handbook of Physical Activity and Mental Health, and the Wiley Handbook of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Institute for Mental Health Research, The University of Texas, Austin, USA

