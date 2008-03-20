Cognitive and Perceptual Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Optimizing Function
Description
Reflecting current practice with a renewed focus on function-based assessments and evidence-based interventions, Cognitive and Perceptual Rehabilitation: Optimizing Function includes all of the tools you need to make a positive impact on your patients’ lives. This clinical resource summarizes, highlights, and constructively critiques the state of cognitive and perceptual rehabilitation. This text helps you enhance your patients’ quality of life by promoting improved performance of necessary and meaningful activities, and decreasing participation restrictions.
Key Features
- Evidence-based intervention tables focus on improving daily function through proven methods.
- Summary tables highlight each assessment’s clinical utility and pyschometric properties to provide you with the tools you need to choose the best assessment for each patient.
- An entire chapter on Application of Concepts features five case studies, each discussing background data and medical record review, evaluation findings, assessments, long-term goals, short-term goals, and interventions/functional activities to help you apply the theories and principles from the book to real-world situations.
- Handy learning aids including Key Terms, Learning Objectives, and Review Questions help you remember important information.
Table of Contents
- Overview of Cognitive and Perceptual Rehabilitation
2. General Considerations: Evaluations and Interventions for Those Living with Functional Limitations Secondary to Cognitive and Perceptual Impairments
3. Managing Visual and Spatial Impairments to Optimize Function
4. Self-Awareness and Insight: Foundations for Intervention
-Appendix 4-1. Evidence-Based Practice for Awareness Interventions
5. Managing Apraxia to Optimize Function
-Appendix 5-1. Evidence-Based Interventions for Apraxia Focused on Improving Daily Function
6. Managing Unilateral Neglect to Optimize Function
-Appendix 6-1. Evidence-Based Interventions for Neglect Focused on Improving Daily Function
7. Managing Agnosias to Optimize Function
-Appendix 7-1. Evidence-Based Practice for Agnosia Interventions
8. Managing Attention Deficits to Optimize Function
-Appendix 8-1. Evidence-Based Interventions Focused on Improving Activity Performance and Participation for those with Attention Impairments
9. Managing Memory Deficits to Optimize Function
-Appendix 9-1. Evidence-Based Interventions for Memory Loss Focused on Improving Daily Function
10. Managing Executive Function Impairments to Optimize Function
-Appendix 10-1. Evidence-Based Interventions for Impairments of Executive Functions Focused on Improving Daily Function
11. Application of Concepts: Case Studies
Appendix A. The Glasgow Coma Scale
Appendix B. Rancho Levels of Cognitive Functioning Revised and The Family Guide to the Rancho Levels of Cognitive Functioning Revised
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 20th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168069
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074704
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323046213
About the Author
Glen Gillen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director and Associate Professor, Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine (Occupational Therapy), Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York