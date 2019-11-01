Coffee Consumption and Coffee Industry Strategies in Brazil - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128147214

Coffee Consumption and Coffee Industry Strategies in Brazil

1st Edition

A Volume in the Consumer Science and Strategic Marketing Series

Editors: Luciana Florêncio de Almeida Eduardo Spers
Paperback ISBN: 9780128147214
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Part I: Market Outlook, Factors and Trends
1. World Coffee Sector: Production and Consumption
2. Perspectives of the Global Coffee Demand
3. Brazilian Coffee Specificities

Part II: Coffee Farmers Perceptions and Contributions: Certification and Strategies
4. Certifications For Coffee Cultivation: Characterizing Personal Values Of Producers And Consumers
5. Certification: Facts, Challenges and Future
6. Farm Innovation: Nine Cases of Brazilian Coffee Growers

Part III: Coffee Industry Strategies: Case Studies
7. Procurement Strategies In The Coffee Industry: Cases Of Local Coffee Roasters In Paraná State
8. Cerrado Mineiro Region D.O. Mark: Internationalization Strategy

Part VI: Retail and Consumer
9. The Waves of Coffee and the Emergence of the New Brazilian Consumer
10. The Consumption of Experiences in Specialty Coffee Shops
11. Does Coffee Origin Matter? An Analysis of Consumer Behaviour Based on Regional and National Origin

Description

Coffee Consumption and Coffee Industry Strategies in Brazil, the latest release in the Consumer Science and Strategic Marketing series, provides an overview of the coffee sector, focusing on marketing strategies, consumer behavior, and strategies for transforming coffee consumption, production and retailing. The book presents the importance of an academician-practitioner perspective to bridge the gap between scholars and managers, and between business schools and the entrepreneurial world.

Appropriate for researchers in the fields of food retail and producing, food marketing, consumer behavior, consumer science, agribusiness marketing and strategy, food industry strategy, undergraduate and post-graduate students studying marketing, consumer behavior, strategy, agribusiness marketing and strategy, practitioners in the food industry, marketing managers, and marketing and strategy consultants, this book is a must-read for those contributing to the coffee industry.

Key Features

  • Presents strategies for transforming coffee consumption, production and retailing
  • Addresses market outlook, factors and trends
  • Outlines coffee industry strategies through business cases that highlight innovative practices
  • Discuss and present the certification role in the coffee producing strategy and retailing
  • The coffee waves and the specialty coffee impact in the consumption and at the retail level
  • Studies the role of retail and the consumer
  • Includes questions and exercises based on case studies and concepts

Readership

Researchers in the fields of food retail and producing, food marketing, consumer behavior, consumer science, agribusiness marketing and strategy, food industry strategy; undergraduate and post-graduate students studying marketing, consumer behavior, strategy, agribusiness marketing and strategy; practitioners in the food industry, marketing managers and marketing and strategy consultants

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128147214

About the Editors

Luciana Florêncio de Almeida Editor

Luciana Florêncio de Almeida is PhD in Business Economics at FEA / USP. She also holds a Master of Science in Business Administration at the Federal University of Lavras, Minas Gerais, Brazil. She was former CEO of the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (CECAFE). Her international experience includes conference participation and also, research and teaching collaboration through visiting scholar periods in the AgEcon department at Missouri University and at Food and Agribusiness Chair at Macerata University. In 2018, she was Senior Post Doc fellow at TUM (Technical University of Munich) the International Agribusiness Department. Her consulting career includes Strategic Management and Marketing projects through PENSA (FEA/FIA) and Stracta Consulting, attending more than 15 applied projects in agribusiness companies. She is associate professor at ESPM (School of advertising and Marketing) for Master and Doctor Programs in Business and Marketing. Her research focus is based on Agribusiness, Food, Strategy, Alliances, Long Term Relationships, Customer Journey and Customer Engagement.

Affiliations and Expertise

Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM)

Eduardo Spers Editor

Eduardo Eugenio Spers earned his post-doctorate from Wageningen University (WUR), Netherlands, in 2011 and his doctorate in business administration from the University of São Paulo in 2003. He is currently a fellow in research productivity, CNPq, level 2, professor at the master in International Business at Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) and Associate Professor at University of São Paulo, campus ESALQ. He has published 86 articles in specialized journals and 243 in annals of events as well as 37 book chapters and three books. He has created 400 technical production items and participated in 17 international events. He was an adviser of 13 specialization projects, 34 master theses, 23 scientific initiation and 201 graduate conclusion projects. He has participated in 40 research projects. His subjects of interest include business administration with emphasis in marketing and strategic management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM)

