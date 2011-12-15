Cochlear Implants: Adult and Pediatric, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Description
Clinical information for Otolaryngologists is provided in topics that include: Imaging and Anatomy; Genetics of Hearing Loss, Testing and Relevance to Cochlear Implantation; Candidacy Evaluation, Medical and Surgical Considerations, expanding criteria in Children; Surgical Technique and Accepted Variations in Children; Bilateral Cochlear Implantation; Implanting Obstructed and Malformed Cochleae; Device Programming NRT, NRI, Streamlined programming; Cochlear Implants and Music; Rehabilitation and Educational Considerations; Outcomes and Variables Affecting Outcomes; Language Development and Cochlear Implantation; New Frontiers in Cochlear Implantation, electroacoustic, hearing preservation, etc; Revision Cochlear Implantation in Children; and Current and Future Device Options.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455743018
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711178
About the Authors
J. Roland Jr. Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mendik Foundation Associate Professor of Otolaryngology Chair, Department of Otolaryngology Associate Professor, Department of Neurosurgery NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York NYU Cochlear Implant Center, New York
David Haynes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennessee