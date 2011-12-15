Cochlear Implants: Adult and Pediatric, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-1

Clinical information for Otolaryngologists is provided in topics that include: Imaging and Anatomy; Genetics of Hearing Loss, Testing and Relevance to Cochlear Implantation; Candidacy Evaluation, Medical and Surgical Considerations, expanding criteria in Children; Surgical Technique and Accepted Variations in Children; Bilateral Cochlear Implantation; Implanting Obstructed and Malformed Cochleae; Device Programming NRT, NRI, Streamlined programming; Cochlear Implants and Music; Rehabilitation and Educational Considerations; Outcomes and Variables Affecting Outcomes; Language Development and Cochlear Implantation; New Frontiers in Cochlear Implantation, electroacoustic, hearing preservation, etc; Revision Cochlear Implantation in Children; and Current and Future Device Options.