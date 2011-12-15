Cochlear Implants: Adult and Pediatric, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711178, 9781455743018

Cochlear Implants: Adult and Pediatric, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: J. Roland Jr. David Haynes
eBook ISBN: 9781455743018
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711178
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description

Clinical information for Otolaryngologists is provided in topics that include:  Imaging and Anatomy; Genetics of Hearing Loss, Testing and Relevance to Cochlear Implantation; Candidacy Evaluation, Medical and Surgical Considerations, expanding criteria in Children; Surgical Technique and Accepted Variations in Children; Bilateral Cochlear Implantation; Implanting Obstructed and Malformed Cochleae; Device Programming NRT, NRI, Streamlined programming; Cochlear Implants and Music; Rehabilitation and Educational Considerations; Outcomes and Variables Affecting Outcomes; Language Development and Cochlear Implantation; New Frontiers in Cochlear Implantation, electroacoustic, hearing preservation, etc; Revision Cochlear Implantation in Children; and Current and Future Device Options.

About the Authors

J. Roland Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mendik Foundation Associate Professor of Otolaryngology Chair, Department of Otolaryngology Associate Professor, Department of Neurosurgery NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York NYU Cochlear Implant Center, New York

David Haynes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennessee

