Coba
1st Edition
A Classic Maya Metropolis
Description
Coba: A Classic Maya Metropolis investigates the ancient Maya and their ways both at Coba and in the rest of southern Mesoamerica. More specifically, it examines the composition, size, and organization of Coba and the manner in which the residents of this classic Maya metropolis extended themselves and their activities over the landscape. An interpretation of Maya class structure is also offered.
Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with a background on the archaeological investigations of Coba as part of the Coba Archaeological Mapping Project. The debate over the urban status of Classic Maya settlements is considered, along with investigations of the hydrology, paleoclimatology, flora patterns, and soils of Coba. The importance of Coba in Maya history is then discussed, and the physical geography of the Yucatan Peninsula is described. Subsequent chapters focus on the various characteristics of Coba, including its urban organization and social structure; the composition of its residential compounds; neighborhoods and wards; and cottage industry and guild formation. A reconstruction of Coba's prehistoric population is also presented.
This monograph will be of interest to archaeologists and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Archaeological Investigations of Coba: A Summary
The Debate over Urban Status
Investigations of Coba
The Coba Maps
Topics of This Study
2. The Importance of Coba in Maya History
Traditional History of Coba
Coba as a Regional Center
The Impact of Climatic Change
3. Physical Geography of the Yucatan Peninsula
Introduction
Geology
Mining and Quarrying at Coba
Soils
Hydrography
Flora
Fauna
Climate
4. Urban Organization and Social Structure of Coba
Community Patterns of Maya Settlements
Urban Organization of Coba
Social Structure
Class as Related to Structures
5. The Ruins of Coba
The Buildings
Stelae and Other Hieroglyphic Monuments
6. Linear Features in Zone I: Description and Classification
Comparative Data on Linear Features in the Maya Area
Linear Features at Coba: General Description
Conclusions
7. Solares, Kitchen Gardens, and Social Status at Coba
Introduction
The Solar as Kitchen Garden
Solares in Zone I at Coba: Analysis
Conclusions
8. Coba and Mayapan: A Comparison of Solares, Household Variation, Sociopolitical Organization, and Land Tenure
Introduction
Sample Areas: Coba and Mayapan
Linear Features: Configuration and Distribution
House-Lot Walls and Solares
Household Compounds: Composition and Distribution
Conclusions
9. Household Composition: An Analysis of the Composition of Residential Compounds of Coba
Introduction
Archaeological Evidence: The Form of the Household
Ethnohistorical Evidence: Residential Patterns
Ethnographic Evidence: The Complexity of the Residential Patterns
Household Composition of Ancient Coba
Conclusions
10. Cottage Industry and Guild Formation in a Classic Maya Metropolis
Introduction
Ancient Coba: A Complex of Ward, Neighborhood, and Household
Guilds
Conclusions
11. Class Structure in a Classic Maya City
Introduction
Conclusions
12. Neighborhoods and Wards in a Classic Maya Metropolis
Introduction
Analysis
Conclusions
13. A Reconstruction of the Prehistoric Population at Coba
Introduction
Initial Population Estimates at Coba
Population Estimates for Classic Period Coba
Population Estimates Based on All 13 Zones
Population Estimates Based on Zones I and VI
Ethnohistoric and Ethnographic Data
A Trial Estimate of Classic Maya Palace Populations at Coba
Conclusions
14. Summary and Conclusions
Coba: A Developmental Model
Testing the Model
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 253
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th September 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296678