Coatings for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695682, 9780857093677

Coatings for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Mike Driver
eBook ISBN: 9780857093677
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695682
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd February 2012
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Coating types and applications

Chapter 1: Hydrophilic coatings for biomedical applications in and ex vivo

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Examples of hydrophilic coatings

1.3 Applications for hydrophilic coatings in the clinical environment (ex vivo)

1.4 Applications for hydrophilic coatings in the clinical environment (in vivo)

1.5 Conclusions and future trends

1.6 Sources of further information

1.8 Appendix: list of suppliers of hydrophilic coatings for biomedical devices

Chapter 2: Mineral coatings for orthopaedic applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Important characteristics of mineral coatings

2.3 Coating methods

2.4 Clinical studies

2.5 Future trends

2.6 Sources of further information

Chapter 3: Other commonly used biomedical coatings: pyrolytic carbon coatings

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Carbon solid materials

3.3 Carbon film coatings

3.4 Pyrolytic carbon coatings

3.5 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Electrochemical surface modifications of titanium and titanium alloys for biomedical applications

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Electrochemical treatments

4.3 Future trends in chemical and electrochemical treatments

4.4 Conclusions

4.5 Acknowledgements

4.7 Appendix: list of abbreviations

Chapter 5: Surface preparation techniques for biomedical applications

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sonication

5.3 Mechanical polishing

5.4 Electropolishing

5.5 Chemical etching

5.6 Plasma treatment

5.7 Priming

5.8 Future trends

5.9 Sources of further information

Chapter 6: Characterisation of biomedical coatings

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surfaces, concepts and techniques

6.3 Contact angle

6.4 Analysis of adhesion

6.5 Scanning probe microscopy

6.6 Confocal microscopy

6.7 Scanning electron microscopy and transmission electron microscopy

6.8 Spectroscopic methods

6.9 Optical detection methods

6.10 Neutron reflectivity

6.11 Other techniques

6.12 Future trends

6.13 Sources of further information

Part II: Case studies

Chapter 7: Coatings for cardiovascular devices: coronary stents

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction: heart disease its treatments

7.2 Artery structure and mechanism of restenosis

7.3 Commercial drug-eluting stent (DES) systems

7.4 Increased use of DES and concerns surrounding stent thrombosis

7.5 Second generation DES systems

7.6 Other approaches and future trends

7.7 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Coatings for cardiovascular devices: extracorporeal circuits

Abstract:

8.1 Background of coatings for extracorporeal circulation

8.2 Coatings for left-heart bypass

8.3 Coatings for cardiopulmonary bypass

8.4 Coatings for mechanical circulatory support

8.5 Coatings for other devices in cardiothoracic surgery

8.6 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Surface coatings for ventricular assist devices

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ventricular assist devices (VADs)

9.3 Hemocompatible surface coatings for VADs

9.4 Future trends

9.5 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Orthopaedic coatings

Abstract:

10.1 History of joint replacement

10.2 Development of joint replacement prostheses

10.3 Development of cementless fixation

10.4 Thermal spray coating techniques

10.5 Coating characteristics

10.6 Alternative coating methods

10.7 Clinical experience

10.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Surface coatings in urology

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Indwelling bladder catheters

11.3 Biofilm formation on implanted urological devices

11.4 Challenges in controlling catheter-associated urinary tract infection

11.5 Developments in antimicrobial catheters

11.6 The catheter encrustation problem

11.7 Ureteric stents

11.8 Conclusions

Chapter 12: Ophthalmic coatings

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Contact lenses

12.3 Artificial cornea

12.4 Intraocular lenses

12.5 Other ophthalmic devices

12.6 Conclusions

Index

Description

The biomaterials sector is rapidly expanding and significant advances have been made in the technology of biomedical coatings and materials, which provide a means to improve the wear of joints, change the biological interaction between implant and host and combine the properties of various materials to improve device performance. Coatings for biomedical applications provides an extensive review of coating types and surface modifications for biomedical applications.

The first part of the book explores a range of coating types and their biomedical applications. Chapters look at hydrophilic, mineral and pyrolytic carbon coatings in and ex vivo orthopaedic applications and finally at surface modification and preparation techniques. Part two presents case studies of orthopaedic and ophthalmic coatings, and biomedical applications including vascular stents, cardiopulomonary by-pass equipment and ventricular assist devices.

With its clear structure and comprehensive review of research, Coatings for biomedical applications is a valuable resource to researchers, scientists and engineers in the biomedical industry. It will also benefit anyone studying or working within the biomedical sector, particularly those specialising in biomedical coatings.

Key Features

  • Provides an extensive review of coating types and surface modifications for biomedical applications
  • Chapters look at hydrophilic coatings for biomedical applications in and ex vivo, mineral coatings for orthopaedic applications, pyrolytic carbon coating and other commonly-used biomedical coatings
  • Presents case studies of orthopaedic and ophthalmic coatings, and biomedical applications including vascular stents, cardiopulomonary by-pass equipment and ventricular assist devices

Readership

Medical device designers; biomedical engineers; medical products manufacturers.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093677
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695682

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Mike Driver Editor

Mike Driver is Biomaterials Business Director at Vertellus Specialties UK Ltd. He has been instrumental in the development of new materials for contact lenses and biocompatible coatings for medical devices.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vertellus, UK

