Coatings for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Coating types and applications
Chapter 1: Hydrophilic coatings for biomedical applications in and ex vivo
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Examples of hydrophilic coatings
1.3 Applications for hydrophilic coatings in the clinical environment (ex vivo)
1.4 Applications for hydrophilic coatings in the clinical environment (in vivo)
1.5 Conclusions and future trends
1.6 Sources of further information
1.8 Appendix: list of suppliers of hydrophilic coatings for biomedical devices
Chapter 2: Mineral coatings for orthopaedic applications
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Important characteristics of mineral coatings
2.3 Coating methods
2.4 Clinical studies
2.5 Future trends
2.6 Sources of further information
Chapter 3: Other commonly used biomedical coatings: pyrolytic carbon coatings
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Carbon solid materials
3.3 Carbon film coatings
3.4 Pyrolytic carbon coatings
3.5 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Electrochemical surface modifications of titanium and titanium alloys for biomedical applications
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Electrochemical treatments
4.3 Future trends in chemical and electrochemical treatments
4.4 Conclusions
4.5 Acknowledgements
4.7 Appendix: list of abbreviations
Chapter 5: Surface preparation techniques for biomedical applications
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sonication
5.3 Mechanical polishing
5.4 Electropolishing
5.5 Chemical etching
5.6 Plasma treatment
5.7 Priming
5.8 Future trends
5.9 Sources of further information
Chapter 6: Characterisation of biomedical coatings
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Surfaces, concepts and techniques
6.3 Contact angle
6.4 Analysis of adhesion
6.5 Scanning probe microscopy
6.6 Confocal microscopy
6.7 Scanning electron microscopy and transmission electron microscopy
6.8 Spectroscopic methods
6.9 Optical detection methods
6.10 Neutron reflectivity
6.11 Other techniques
6.12 Future trends
6.13 Sources of further information
Part II: Case studies
Chapter 7: Coatings for cardiovascular devices: coronary stents
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction: heart disease its treatments
7.2 Artery structure and mechanism of restenosis
7.3 Commercial drug-eluting stent (DES) systems
7.4 Increased use of DES and concerns surrounding stent thrombosis
7.5 Second generation DES systems
7.6 Other approaches and future trends
7.7 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Coatings for cardiovascular devices: extracorporeal circuits
Abstract:
8.1 Background of coatings for extracorporeal circulation
8.2 Coatings for left-heart bypass
8.3 Coatings for cardiopulmonary bypass
8.4 Coatings for mechanical circulatory support
8.5 Coatings for other devices in cardiothoracic surgery
8.6 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Surface coatings for ventricular assist devices
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ventricular assist devices (VADs)
9.3 Hemocompatible surface coatings for VADs
9.4 Future trends
9.5 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Orthopaedic coatings
Abstract:
10.1 History of joint replacement
10.2 Development of joint replacement prostheses
10.3 Development of cementless fixation
10.4 Thermal spray coating techniques
10.5 Coating characteristics
10.6 Alternative coating methods
10.7 Clinical experience
10.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Surface coatings in urology
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Indwelling bladder catheters
11.3 Biofilm formation on implanted urological devices
11.4 Challenges in controlling catheter-associated urinary tract infection
11.5 Developments in antimicrobial catheters
11.6 The catheter encrustation problem
11.7 Ureteric stents
11.8 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Ophthalmic coatings
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Contact lenses
12.3 Artificial cornea
12.4 Intraocular lenses
12.5 Other ophthalmic devices
12.6 Conclusions
Index
Description
The biomaterials sector is rapidly expanding and significant advances have been made in the technology of biomedical coatings and materials, which provide a means to improve the wear of joints, change the biological interaction between implant and host and combine the properties of various materials to improve device performance. Coatings for biomedical applications provides an extensive review of coating types and surface modifications for biomedical applications.
The first part of the book explores a range of coating types and their biomedical applications. Chapters look at hydrophilic, mineral and pyrolytic carbon coatings in and ex vivo orthopaedic applications and finally at surface modification and preparation techniques. Part two presents case studies of orthopaedic and ophthalmic coatings, and biomedical applications including vascular stents, cardiopulomonary by-pass equipment and ventricular assist devices.
With its clear structure and comprehensive review of research, Coatings for biomedical applications is a valuable resource to researchers, scientists and engineers in the biomedical industry. It will also benefit anyone studying or working within the biomedical sector, particularly those specialising in biomedical coatings.
Key Features
- Provides an extensive review of coating types and surface modifications for biomedical applications
- Chapters look at hydrophilic coatings for biomedical applications in and ex vivo, mineral coatings for orthopaedic applications, pyrolytic carbon coating and other commonly-used biomedical coatings
- Presents case studies of orthopaedic and ophthalmic coatings, and biomedical applications including vascular stents, cardiopulomonary by-pass equipment and ventricular assist devices
Readership
Medical device designers; biomedical engineers; medical products manufacturers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 22nd February 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093677
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695682
About the Editors
Mike Driver Editor
Mike Driver is Biomaterials Business Director at Vertellus Specialties UK Ltd. He has been instrumental in the development of new materials for contact lenses and biocompatible coatings for medical devices.
Vertellus, UK