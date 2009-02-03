COASTAL WETLANDS: AN INTEGRATED ECOSYSTEM APPROACH

Preface

Chapter 1.- Eric Wolanski, Mark M. Brinson, Donald R. Cahoon, Gerardo M. E. Perillo Coastal wetlands: A synthesis

Section I. Coastal Wetlands as Ecosystems Chapter 2.- Colin D. Woodroffe, Gareth Davies The morphology and development of tropical coastal wetlands Chapter 3.- Paula Pratolongo, Jason Kirby, Andrew Plater, Mark M. Brinson Temperate coastal wetlands: morphology, sediment processes, and plant communities Chapter 4.- I. Peter Martini, Robert L. Jefferies, R. I. Guy Morrison, Kenneth F. Abraham Polar coastal wetlands: development, structure and landuse

Section II. Physical Processes Chapter 5.- Andrea D'Alpaos, Stefano Lanzoni, Andrea Rinaldo, Marco Mariani Intertidal eco-geomorphological dynamics and hydrodynamic circulation Chapter 6.- Gerardo M. E. Perillo Tidal courses: classification, origin and functionality Chapter 7.- M. Cintia Piccolo Heat energy balance in coastal wetlands Chapter 8.- Yoshihiro Mazda, Eric Wolanski Hydrodynamics and modeling of water flow in mangrove areas Chapter 9.- Luigi D'Alpaos, Luca Carniello, Andrea Defina Mathematical modeling of tidal flow over saltmarshes and tidal flats with applications to the Venice Lagoon

Section III. Tidal Flats Chapter 10.- Shu Gao Geomorphology and sedimentology of tidal flats Chapter 11.- David Paterson, Rebeca J. Aspden, Kevin S. Black Intertidal flats: Ecosystem functioning of soft sediment systems Chapter 12.- Samantha B. Joye, Dirk de Beer, Perran L. M. Cook Biogeochemical dynamics of coastal tidal flats

Section IV. Marshes and Seagrasses Chapter 13.- Marianne Holmer Productivity and biogeochemical cycling in seagrass ecosystems Chapter 14.- John R.L. Allen Tidal salt marshes: geomorphology and sedimentology Chapter 15.- Jenneke Visser, Donald M. Baltz

Ecosystem structure of tidal saline marshes Chapter 16.- Craig Tobias, Scott Neubauer

Salt marsh biogeochemistry – an overview Chapter 17.- Laurence A. Boorman The role of freshwater flows on salt marsh growth and development Chapter 18.- Dennis Whigham, Andrew H. Baldwin, Aat Barendregt Tidal freshwater wetlands Chapter 19.- J. Patrick Megonigal, Scott C. Neubauer Biogeochemistry of tidal freshwater wetlands

Section V. Mangroves Chapter 20.- Joanna C. Ellison Geomorphology and sedimentology of mangroves Chapter 21.- Rubén, J. Lara, Claudio F. Szlafsztein, Marcelo C.L. Cohen, Julian Oxmann, Bettina B. Schmitt, Pedro.W.M. Souza Filho Geomorphology and sedimentology of mangroves and salt marshes: the formation of geobotanical units Chapter 22.- Daniel M. Alongi Paradigm shifts in mangrove biology Chapter 23.- Robert R. Twilley, Victor Rivera-Monroy Nutrient biogeochemistry of mangrove wetlands

Section VI. Coastal Wetland Restoration and Management Chapter 24.- Eric I. Paling, Mark Fonseca, Marieke van Katwijk, Mike van Keulen Seagrass restoration Chapter 25.- Stephen Broome, Christopher B. Craft Tidal marsh creation Chapter 26.- Paul Adam Salt marsh restoration Chapter 27.- Angus Garbutt, Laurence A. Boorman Managed realignment: recreating inter-tidal habitats on formerly reclaimed land Chapter 28.- Roy R. Lewis III Methods and criteria for successful mangrove forest restoration Chapter 29.- Andrew H. Baldwin, Richard S. Hammerschlag, Donald R. Cahoon Restoration of tidal freshwater wetlands: Ecosystem characteristics and environmental constraints

Section VII. Coastal Wetland Sustainability and Landscape Dynamics Chapter 30.- John Rybczyk, John Callaway Surface elevation models Chapter 31.-Neil Saintilan, Kerrylee Rogers, Karen McKee Salt marsh - mangrove interactions Chapter 32.- Enrique Reyes Spatially-explicit dynamic wetland modeling

Subject Index Geographic Index Taxonomic Index