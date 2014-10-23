Coastal Risk Management in a Changing Climate
1st Edition
Description
Existing coastal management and defense approaches are not well suited to meet the challenges of climate change and related uncertanities. Professionals in this field need a more dynamic, systematic and multidisciplinary approach. Written by an international group of experts, Coastal Risk Management in a Changing Climate provides innovative, multidisciplinary best practices for mitigating the effects of climate change on coastal structures. Based on the Theseus program, the book includes eight study sites across Europe, with specific attention to the most vulnerable coastal environments such as deltas, estuaries and wetlands, where many large cities and industrial areas are located.
Key Features
- Integrated risk assessment tools for considering the effects of climate change and related uncertainties
- Presents latest insights on coastal engineering defenses
- Provides integrated guidelines for setting up optimal mitigation measures
- Provides directly applicable tools for the design of mitigation measures
- Highlights socio-economic perspectives in coastal mitigation
Readership
Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, and Ecological Engineers
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Background
- 1.2. THESEUS Project
- 1.3. This Book
- Chapter 2. Developing a Holistic Approach to Assessing and Managing Coastal Flood Risk
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Flood Nomenclature: Vulnerability, Risk, and Resilience
- 2.3. Describing the Coastal Flood System: The Source-Pathway-Receptor-Consequence Model
- 2.4. Assessment of Existing Flood Management
- 2.5. Flood Damage
- 2.6. The Social Context of Flooding at the Coast
- 2.7. Coastal Habitats Within the Flood System
- 2.8. The Physical Context of Flooding at the Coast
- 2.9. Handling Uncertainty
- 2.10. Capturing Future Changes
- 2.11. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Innovative Engineering Solutions and Best Practices to Mitigate Coastal Risk
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Floating Breakwaters and Wave Energy Converters
- 3.3. Innovative Submerged Structures
- 3.4. Overtopping Resistance of Grass-covered Landward Slopes of Dikes
- 3.5. Upgrade of Conventional Rubble Mound Breakwaters and Revetments
- 3.6. Management of Sediment Resources
- 3.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Ecological Approaches to Coastal Risk Mitigation
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Management of Sandy Habitats: Sandy Beaches to Sand Dunes
- 4.3. Management of Saltmarsh Habitats
- 4.4. Management of Biogenic Reefs
- 4.5. Management of Seagrass Meadows
- 4.6. Ecological Design Considerations for Hard Structures
- 4.7. Interaction of Multiple Stressors in the Coastal Zone
- 4.8. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Nonstructural Approaches to Coastal Risk Mitigations
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Insurance
- 5.3. Spatial (Land Use) Planning
- 5.4. Business Continuity Planning
- 5.5. Postflood Recovery, Vulnerability, and Resilience
- 5.6. Risk Communications at the Crossroads of Vulnerability Reduction and Resilience Enhancement
- 5.7. Evacuation Plans
- 5.8. Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Toward Sustainable Decision Making
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Efficiency, Equity, and Sustainability of Mitigation Options
- 6.3. Evaluation of Mitigation Options
- 6.4. Legislative Constraints
- 6.5. Decision Making
- 6.6. Decision Support Systems
- 6.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Case Studies Worldwide
- 7.0. Introduction
- 7.1. Extreme Estuarine Water Levels and Channel Morphology, Effect on Flood Extents and Habitat Resilience: The Scheldt Estuary, Belgium and the Netherlands
- 7.2. Mitigating Flood and Erosion Risk using Sediment Management for a Tourist City: Varna, Bulgaria
- 7.3. Coastal Wetlands in the Yangtze Estuary, China
- 7.4. Managing Risk in a Large Flood System, the Gironde Estuary, France
- 7.5. Flood Hazard Mitigation in a Heavily Modified Estuary, the Elbe Estuary, Germany
- 7.6. Risk Assessment and Mitigation in a Low-lying Coastal Area: Cesenatico, Northern Italy
- 7.7. Balancing Flood and Erosion Risk with Landscape Sustainability: Cancun, Mexico
- 7.8. Flood and Erosion Management on a Dynamic Spit: the Hel Peninsula, Poland
- 7.9. Flooding and Erosion Risk Analysis in Santander Bay, Spain
- 7.10. Teign Estuary, South Devon, UK: Stakeholder-Led Mitigation
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 23rd October 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123973108
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973313
About the Editor
Barbara Zanuttigh
Dr. Barbara Zanuttigh is an Associate Professor of Hydraulic Engineering at the University of Bologna, Italy. Her research is focused on Coastal Engineering, and specifically: wave-structure interaction, risk assessment and management, "working with nature" approaches and wave energy converters. She has been involved in many research projects, and was the Coordinator of the FP7 THESEUS project "Innovative technlologies for safer European coasts in a changing climate" (www.theseusproject.eu). She has been visiting researcher or collaborator with numerous national and international laboratories and universities, the most important experience being a visiting scholar of Coastal Structures at Delft University of Technology. She received the Torricelli Prize assigned by the Italian Hydraulic Group (2008) for the significant contribution to applied fluid mechanics. She is author of more than 150 papers, editor of a special issue of Coastal Engineering, and co-editor of Environmental Design Guidelines for Low Crested Coastal Structures. She has been supervising PhD students and a number of master and bachelor theses.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Robert Nicholls
Robert Nicholls is Professor of Coastal Engineering at the University of Southampton where he actively contributes and leads research and education in this area. His research is mainly focussed long-term coastal engineering and management, especially the issues of coastal impacts and adaptation to climate change, with an emphasis on sea-level rise. This work occurs at all scales from local research in the Solent, up to global assessments. A major recent theme of research is the future of deltaic areas which are the most threatened coastal setting in the coming century. He has also been involved in a number of international assessments, and in particular the International Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. He was awarded the Roger Revelle Medal by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in 2008. This recognises 'outstanding contributions to the ocean sciences by inspired researchers who communicate their knowledge and global vision of the challenges facing our Planet in order to shape a better future for humankind'.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton, Southhampton, UK
Jean-Paul Vanderlinden
Jean-Paul Vanderlinden is a Professor of Environmental Studies and Ecological Economics at the Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ). Additionally, he is the coordinator of the “Adaptation Research, a Trans-disciplinary Transnational Community and Policy Centred Approach” project from the International Group of Funding Agencies for Global Change Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Versailles, France
Richard Thompson
Richard C. Thompson is a Professor at the Marine Biology and Ecology Research Centre School of Marine Science and Engineering at Plymouth University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biology and Ecology Research Centre, School of Marine Science and Engineering, Plymouth University (UoP), Plymouth, UK
Hans Burcharth
Hans Falk Burcharth is a Professor in the Department Of Civil Engineering at Aalborg University.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aalborg, Aalborg, Denmark