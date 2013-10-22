Coastal Plant Communities of Latin America

The Benthic Algal Community:

A.R.O. Chapman, Vegetation Ecology of Rocky Shores.

Y. Yoneshigue-Valentin and J.L. Valentin, Macroalgae of the Cabo Frio Upwelling Region, Brazil: Ordination of Communities.

M. Cordeiro-Marino, M.R.A. Braga, V.R. Eston, M.T. Fujii, and N.S. Yokoya, Mangrove Macroalgal Communities of Latin America: The State of Art and Perspectives.

B. Parra, C. Moreno, and R. Westermeier, Effect of Human Exploitation on the Intertidal Community Structure at the Valdivan Coast, Chile.

J.A. Vasquez, Lessonia Trabeculata: A Subtidal Bottom Kelp in Northern Chile: A Case Study for a Structural and Geographical Comparison.

A.H. Buschmann, Algal Communities of a Wave-Protected Intertidal Rocky Shore in Southern Chile.

The Seagrass Community:

R.C. Phillips, The Seagrass Ecosystem and Resources in Latin America.

V.P. Vincente, A Summary of Ecological Information on the Seagrass Beds of Puerto Rico.

B. Vera, Seagrasses of the Venezuelan Coast: Distribution and Community Components.

J.L. Rojas-Galaviz, A. Y~aaan~ahez-Arancibia, F.R. Vera-Herrera, and J.W. Day, Jr. , Estuarine Primary Producers: Laguna de Terminos--A Case Study.

The Saltmarsh Community:

A.J. Davy and C.S.B. Costa, Development and Organization of Saltmarsh Communities.

C.S.B. Costa and A.J. Davy, Coastal Saltmarsh Communities of Latin America.

S.E. Ibarra-Obando and M. Poumian-Tapia, The Saltmarsh Vegetation of Punta Banda Estuary, Baja California, Mexico.

C.M.N. Panitz, Ecological Aspects of a Saltmarsh Ecosystem in Santa Catarina Island, Brazil.

The Mangrove Community:

G. Cintron-Molero and Y. Schaeffer-Novelli, Ecology and Management of the New World Mangroves.

J.A. Jim~aaenez, Mangrove Forests of the Pacific Coast of Central America.

F. Flores-Verdugo, F. Gonzalez-Farias, D.S. Zamorano, and P. Ramirez-Garcia, Mangrove Ecosystems of the Pacific Coast of Mexico: Distribution, Structure, Litterfall and Detritus Dynamics.

The Dune Plant Community:

M.G. Barbour, Life at the Leading Edge: The Beach Plant Syndrome.

P. Moreno-Casasola and S. Castillo, Dune Ecology on the Eastern Coast of Mexico.

I. Espejel, Coastal Sand Dune Communities and Soil Relationships in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.

D.S.D. Araujo, Vegetation Types of Sandy Coastal Plains of Tropical Brazil: A First Approximation.

L.R. Dillenburg, J.L. Waechter, and M.L. Porto, Species Composition and Structure of a Sandy Coastal Plain Forest in Northern Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

U. Seeliger, Coastal Foredunes of Southern Brazil: Physiography, Habitats and Vegetation. Index.