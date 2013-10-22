Coastal Meteorology
1st Edition
Description
Coastal meteorology is an integral part of the total system approach to understanding coastal environments. This book provides information for students who are not necessarily majoring in meteorology or atmospheric sciences but who nonetheless have need of such knowledge. Scientists, engineers, and coastal planners will also find this book a useful resource for familiarizing themselves with meteorological information.
Readership
Meteorologists, marine and coastal engineers, coastal environmental scientists, physical oceanographers, and graduate-level students in these fields.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Radiation. Atmospheric Thermodyanmics. Atmospheric Dynamics. Synoptic Meteorology and Weather at Sea. Atmospheric Boundary Layers and Air-Sea Interaction. Air-Sea-Land Interaction. Engineering Meteorology. Appendix A. Units, Constants, and Conversions. Appendix B. The Beaufort Wind Scale. Appendix C. The Saffir/Simpson Damage-Potential Scale. Appendix D. Decomposition of the Vector Wind into U and V Components. Appendix E. List of Symbols for Surface Analysis.References. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123579553
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502151
About the Author
Shih-Ang Hsu
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University
Reviews
@qu:"The book is nicely illustrated and contains most of what an undergraduate student needs to satisfy his/her curiosity about atmospheric principles (provided that mathematics is a subject of love and not of anxieties) before embarking on other marine topics of more focussed choice." @source:--METEOROLOGY AND ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS