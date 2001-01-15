Coastal and Estuarine Fine Sediment Processes, Volume 3

Preface (W.H. McAnally, A.J. Mehta). Contributing authors. Cohesive sediment transport modeling: European perspective (E.A. Toorman). Introduction. Fundamental research. Sediment-turbulence interaction. Bed dynamics. Pioneering areas. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Collisional aggregation of fine estuarial sediment (W.H. McAnally, A.J. Mehta). Introduction. Cohesion. Aggregate characteristics. Collisions. Shear stresses on aggregates. Collision efficiency and collision diameter function. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Erosion of a deposited layer of cohesive sediment (I. Piedra-Cueva, M. Mory). Introduction. Experimental procedure. Erosion rate determination. Dimensional analysis. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Critical shear stress for cohesive sediment transport (K. Taki). Introduction. Mud layer surface patterns. Electrochemical effect. Forces on particles. Anchoring force. Critical shear stress. Conclusions. References. Mud scour on a slope under breaking waves (H. Yamanishi, O. Higashi, T. Kusuda, R. Watanabe). Introduction. Impact of breaking wave action. Breaking wave experiments. Rheological characteristics. Scour experiments. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Fluid mud in the wave-dominated environment revisited (Y. Li, A.J. Mehta). Introduction. Criterion for fluid mud generation. Fluid mud thickness. Flume data. Lake Okeechobee. Concluding comments. Acknowledgment. References. Response of stratified muddy beds to water waves (R. Silva Jacinto, P. Le Hir). Introduction. Analytic modeling. Non-linear rheological behavior. Application of the analytical model. Results. References. Assessment of the erodibility of fine/coarse sediment mixtures (H. Torfs, J. Jiang, A.J. Mehta). Introduction. Threshold for single grain size. Threshold for fine/coarse grain mixtures. Flume data. Rate of erosion. Conclusions. References. Rapid siltation from saturated mud suspensions (J.C. Winterwerp, R.E. Uittenbogaard, J.M. de Kok). Introduction. The 1DV point model. The concept of saturation. Field measurements. Numerical simulations of field measurements. Prognostic simulations. Discussion, summary and conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Density development during erosion of cohesive sediment (C. Johansen, T. Larsen). Introduction. Experimental setup. Results. Conclusions. References. Clay-silt sediment modeling using multiple grain classes. Part I: Settling and deposition (A.M. Teeter). Introduction. Size-spectra response to deposition. Numerical methods. Results of numerical deposition experiments. Conclusions. References. Clay-silt sediment modeling using multiple grain classes. Part II: Application to shallow-water resuspension and deposition (A.M. Teeter). Introduction. Methods. Results. Conclusions. References. Analysis of nearshore cohesive sediment depositional process using fractals (LI Yan, XIA Xiaoming). Introduction. Method. Results. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Laboratory experiments on consolidation and strength of bottom mud (L.M. Merckelbach, G.C. Sills, C. Kranenburg). Introduction. Experimental set-up. Experimental results. Effective stress and permeability. Peak shear stress. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.A framework for cohesive sediment transport simulation for the coastal waters of Korea (D.Y. Lee, J.L. Lee, K.C. Jun, K.S. Park). Introduction. Sediment transport prediction. Cohesive sediment transport. First phase sediment transport simulation. Simulation test. Conclusions. References.Application of the continuous modeling concept to simulate high-concentration suspended sediment in a macrotidal estuary (P. Le Hir, P. Bassoullet, H. Jestin). Introduction. Main features of the IDV continuous model. Steady state simulations. Fluid mud flow in the Gironde. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Modeling of fluid mud flow on an inclined bed (R. Watanabe, T. Kusuda, H. Yamanishi, K. Yamasaki). Introduction. Movement of fluid mud on an inclined bed. Experimental results and interpretation. Numerical simulation and discussion. Conclusions. References.Predicting the profile of intertidal mudflats formed by cross-shore tidal currents (W. Roberts, R.J.S. Whitehouse). Introduction. Forcing on mudflats. Time and space scales. Equilibrium profile. Simulated annealing method. Morphodynamic approach. Calculated profiles. Combination of conditions. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Monitoring of suspended sediment concentration using vessels and remote sensing (J.-Y. Jin, D.-Y. Lee, J.S. Park, K.S. Park, K.D. Yum). Introduction. Instrumentation. Implementation tests. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Seasonal variability of sediment erodibility and properties on a macrotidal mudflat, Peterstone Wentlooge, Severn estuary, UK (H.J. Mitchener, D.J. O'Brien). Introduction. Site description. Monitoring strategy. Measurements. Methods. Results. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Observations of long and short term variations in the bed elevation of a macro-tidal mudflat (M.C. Christie, K.R. Dyer, P. Turner). Introduction. Methodology. Results. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Influence of salinity, bottom topography, and tides on locations of estuarine turbidity maxima in northern San Francisco Bay (D.H. Schoellhamer). Introduction. Study area. Vertical profile and time-series data. Results: Cruise data. Results: Tidally averaged time-series data. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Boundary layer effects due to suspended sediment in the Amazon River estuary (S.B. Vinzon, A.J. Mehta). Introduction. Velocity and SSC structures. Boundary layer character. Tidal velocity. Bottom shear stress. Concluding remarks. Acknowledgment. References.Modeling mechanisms for the stability of the turbidity maximum in the Gironde estuary, France (A. Sottolichio, P. Le Hir, P. Castaing). Introduction. The Gironde estuary. Brief description of the models. Results. Discussion and conclusion. Acknowledgment. References.The role of fecal pellets in sediment settling at an intertidal mudflat, the Danish Wadden Sea (T.J. Andersen). Introduction. Study site. Methods. Results and discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Parameters affecting mud floc size on a seasonal time scale: The impact of a phytoplankton bloom in the Dollar estuary, The Netherlands (W.T.B. van der Lee). Introduction. Binding processes. Field experiments and methodology. Results. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Salt marsh processes along the coast of Friesland, The Netherlands (B.M. Janssen-Stelder). Introduction. Measuring methods. Methods of analyses. Results. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.Prediction of contaminated sediment transport in the Maurice River-Union Lake, New Jersey, USA (E.J. Hayter, R. Gu). Transport of contaminants in surface waters. Contaminated sediment transport model. Maurice River-Union Lake arsenic transport modeling. Results of model simulations. Conclusions. Disclaimer. References.Entrance flow control to reduce siltation in tidal basins (T.J. Smith, R. Kirby, H. Christiansen). Introduction. Measurements of sediment transport. Sediment fluxes into a tidal basin. Entrance flow control. Application in the Köhlfleet, Hamburg. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. An examination of mud slurry discharge through pipes (P. Jinchai, J. Jiang, A.J. Mehta). Introduction. Mud slurry flow. Experimental results. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References. Beach dynamics related to the Ambalapuzha mudbank along with southwest coast of India (A.C. Narayana, P. Manojkumar, R. Tatavarti). Introduction. Method. Results. Discussion. Conclusions. Acknowledgment. References.