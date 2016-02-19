Coal Science, Volume 3 presents and evaluates selected fundamental scientific areas on coal structure, reactivity, and utilization. This book describes the organic geochemistry of coal, role of oxygen functionality in coal and coal liquids reactivity, chemistry of hydrocarbon syntheses from carbon monoxide and hydrogen, and chemistry of coal in carbon monoxide/water systems. Other topics discussed include intermediates and mechanisms of the FTS of hydrocarbons; synthesis of oxygenates; and structural features of vitrinite macerals. The molecular weight determination for coal derivatives; thermal reactions of oxygen compounds; and alternative methods for removing oxygen compounds from coal-derived liquids are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the aqueous coal conversions and conversion mechanism. This volume serves as a valuable source of information and guide to scientists and researchers interested in the coal literature.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis and Some Related Heterogeneous Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Adsorption of Reaction Components

III. Intermediates and Mechanisms of the FTS of Hydrocarbons

IV. Kinetics and Product Distribution

V. Some Particular Catalytic Effects

VI. Some Problems of the Activity of Metals

VII. Synthesis of Oxygenates

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

An Essay on the Organic Geochemistry of Coal

I. Introduction

II. Peat Accumulation: The Origins of Coals

III. Geological Factors in Coal Chemistry

IV. Organic Geochemistry of the Precursors of Coal Macerals

V. Soluble Biological Markers in Coals

VI. Structural Features of Vitrinite Macerals

VII. Functional Groups

VIII. Extractability of Coals and Reduction Products: The Extracts

IX. Molecular Weight Determination for Coal Derivatives

X. The Structure of Coal: An Attempt at a New Synthesis

XI. Some Further Comments on the Geochemistry of Macerals

XII. Three Major Studies of Coal Geochemistry 216

XIII. A Few Remarks on the Geochemistry of Mineral Matter in Coals

XIV. The Principal New Developments

References

Addendum

Oxygen in Coals and Coal-Derived Liquids

I. Oxygen in Coal Structures

II. Oxygen in Coal-Derived Liquids

III. Role of Oxygen Functionalities in Coal Liquefaction

IV. Thermal Reactions of Oxygen Compounds Related to Coals and Coal Liquids

V. Catalytic Hydrogenolysis of Oxygen Compounds in Coal Liquids

VI. Hydrogen Consumption and Coke Formation in Coal Liquid Upgrading

VII. Alternative Methods for Removing Oxygen Compounds from Coal-Derived Liquids

References

Coal Conversion in Carbon Monoxide-Water Systems

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Aqueous Coal Conversions

IV. Conversion Mechanism

References

Index