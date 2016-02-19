Coal Science
1st Edition
Coal Science, Volume 3 presents and evaluates selected fundamental scientific areas on coal structure, reactivity, and utilization. This book describes the organic geochemistry of coal, role of oxygen functionality in coal and coal liquids reactivity, chemistry of hydrocarbon syntheses from carbon monoxide and hydrogen, and chemistry of coal in carbon monoxide/water systems. Other topics discussed include intermediates and mechanisms of the FTS of hydrocarbons; synthesis of oxygenates; and structural features of vitrinite macerals. The molecular weight determination for coal derivatives; thermal reactions of oxygen compounds; and alternative methods for removing oxygen compounds from coal-derived liquids are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the aqueous coal conversions and conversion mechanism. This volume serves as a valuable source of information and guide to scientists and researchers interested in the coal literature.
Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis and Some Related Heterogeneous Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Adsorption of Reaction Components
III. Intermediates and Mechanisms of the FTS of Hydrocarbons
IV. Kinetics and Product Distribution
V. Some Particular Catalytic Effects
VI. Some Problems of the Activity of Metals
VII. Synthesis of Oxygenates
VIII. Concluding Remarks
An Essay on the Organic Geochemistry of Coal
I. Introduction
II. Peat Accumulation: The Origins of Coals
III. Geological Factors in Coal Chemistry
IV. Organic Geochemistry of the Precursors of Coal Macerals
V. Soluble Biological Markers in Coals
VI. Structural Features of Vitrinite Macerals
VII. Functional Groups
VIII. Extractability of Coals and Reduction Products: The Extracts
IX. Molecular Weight Determination for Coal Derivatives
X. The Structure of Coal: An Attempt at a New Synthesis
XI. Some Further Comments on the Geochemistry of Macerals
XII. Three Major Studies of Coal Geochemistry 216
XIII. A Few Remarks on the Geochemistry of Mineral Matter in Coals
XIV. The Principal New Developments
Oxygen in Coals and Coal-Derived Liquids
I. Oxygen in Coal Structures
II. Oxygen in Coal-Derived Liquids
III. Role of Oxygen Functionalities in Coal Liquefaction
IV. Thermal Reactions of Oxygen Compounds Related to Coals and Coal Liquids
V. Catalytic Hydrogenolysis of Oxygen Compounds in Coal Liquids
VI. Hydrogen Consumption and Coke Formation in Coal Liquid Upgrading
VII. Alternative Methods for Removing Oxygen Compounds from Coal-Derived Liquids
Coal Conversion in Carbon Monoxide-Water Systems
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Aqueous Coal Conversions
IV. Conversion Mechanism
- 364
- English
- © Academic Press 1984
- 4th December 1984
- Academic Press
- 9781483268200