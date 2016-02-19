Coal: Its Role in Tomorrow's Technology
Coal: Its Role in Tomorrow's Technology: A Sourcebook on Global Coal Resources focuses on the increasing consideration of coal as an alternative energy source, taking into consideration the mining, production, and research and development programs of various countries on this mineral. The book first offers information on energy demand, particularly noting the increasing consumption of energy around the world. The experience of the United States in meeting its energy demand through importation of oil and natural gas is discussed. The manuscript then examines the sources of coal and other resources, including types and properties of coal and disturbances in coal seams. The publication takes a look at the state of industries and coal production capabilities of various countries, such as the USSR, China, India, Poland, Australia, South Africa, and Canada. The text also considers the national research and development programs of the USSR, United States, China, India, Poland, France, and other countries on coal preparation, monitoring, and production. The manuscript discusses modern exploration programs on coal, mining plants and equipment, gasification of coal, and conversion of chemicals from coal. The text is a primary reference for readers interested in studying coal as an alternative energy source.
Table of Contents
OTHER PERGAMON TITLES OF INTEREST
LIST OF FIGURES
LIST OF TABLES
FOREWORD
INTRODUCTION
Chapter 1: ENERGY DEMAND
Publisher Summary
UNITED STATES
Chapter 2: COAL - SOURCES AND RESOURCES
Publisher Summary
TYPES OF COAL
PROPERTIES OF COAL
DISTURBANCES IN COAL SEAMS
Chapter 3: THE STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
Publisher Summary
USSR
UNITED STATES
CHINA
INDIA
POLAND
AUSTRALIA
SOUTH AFRICA
CANADA
EUROPEAN COMMUNITY
UNITED KINGDOM
REALITIES OF LIFE
Chapter 4: NATIONAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES
Publisher Summary
U.S.S.R
UNITED STATES
CHINA
INDIA
POLAND
SOUTH AFRICA
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY
FRANCE
BELGIUM
UNITED KINGDOM
UNDERGROUND
COAL PREPARATION
COMPREHENSIVE MONITORING
COAL RESEARCH ESTABLISHMENT
THE PROGRAMME
TRANSPOSABILITY OF RESULTS
Chapter 5: PROSPECTING AND SURVEYING - IN PERSPECTIVE
Publisher Summary
MODERN EXPLORATION PROGRAMMES
SEISMIC TECHNIQUES
Chapter 6: MINING PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Publisher Summary
MINOS
Chapter 7: PREPARATION AND THE CONSUMER
Publisher Summary
PREPARATION SYSTEMS
FLUIDISED COMBUSTION
Chapter 8: THE MINE OF THE FUTURE
Publisher Summary
REMOVAL OF COAL BY MECHANICAL MEANS
IN-SITU EXTRACTION
FUNDAMENTALS OF MINING
Chapter 9: GASIFICATION OF COAL
Publisher Summary
GASIFIERS
NATIONAL PROGRAMMES
UNITED STATES
FEDERAL GERMAN REPUBLIC
BRITAIN
IN SITU GASIFICATION
U.G.C
ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF UCG
Chapter 10: CONVERSION AND PETROCHEMICALS
Publisher Summary
CHEMICALS FROM COAL
Chapter 11: ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL
Publisher Summary
HEALTH & SAFETY UNDERGROUND
A FRENCH VIEW
REDUCTION IN RISK
HYDRAULIC MINING
NCB MEDICAL SERVICE
APPENDICES
ENERGY BALANCES IN COAL PRODUCING COUNTRIES
U.K. MINING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT PROJECTS
EUROPEAN COMMUNITY - PRIORITIES IN REMOTE CONTROL AND MONITORING R & D PROJECTS
MINES SAFETY AND HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS (13th Report, 1975) - EUROPEAN COMMISSION
ORGANISATIONS WITH MINING-ORIENTATED ACTIVITIES
PETROLEUM FEEDSTOCKS & SOME OF THEIR DERIVATIVES
SOURCES OF INFORMATION - COAL PRODUCING COUNTRIES
GERMAN INDUSTRIAL INVOLVEMENT IN COAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
SUPPLIERS OF MINING EQUIPMENT
BIBLIOGRAPHY
INDEX
