A Sourcebook on Global Coal Resources

Authors: Charles Simeons
eBook ISBN: 9781483148748
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 330
Description

Coal: Its Role in Tomorrow's Technology: A Sourcebook on Global Coal Resources focuses on the increasing consideration of coal as an alternative energy source, taking into consideration the mining, production, and research and development programs of various countries on this mineral. The book first offers information on energy demand, particularly noting the increasing consumption of energy around the world. The experience of the United States in meeting its energy demand through importation of oil and natural gas is discussed. The manuscript then examines the sources of coal and other resources, including types and properties of coal and disturbances in coal seams. The publication takes a look at the state of industries and coal production capabilities of various countries, such as the USSR, China, India, Poland, Australia, South Africa, and Canada. The text also considers the national research and development programs of the USSR, United States, China, India, Poland, France, and other countries on coal preparation, monitoring, and production. The manuscript discusses modern exploration programs on coal, mining plants and equipment, gasification of coal, and conversion of chemicals from coal. The text is a primary reference for readers interested in studying coal as an alternative energy source.

Table of Contents

OTHER PERGAMON TITLES OF INTEREST

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

FOREWORD

INTRODUCTION

Chapter 1: ENERGY DEMAND

Publisher Summary

UNITED STATES

Chapter 2: COAL - SOURCES AND RESOURCES

Publisher Summary

TYPES OF COAL

PROPERTIES OF COAL

DISTURBANCES IN COAL SEAMS

Chapter 3: THE STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

Publisher Summary

USSR

UNITED STATES

CHINA

INDIA

POLAND

AUSTRALIA

SOUTH AFRICA

CANADA

EUROPEAN COMMUNITY

UNITED KINGDOM

REALITIES OF LIFE

Chapter 4: NATIONAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES

Publisher Summary

U.S.S.R

UNITED STATES

CHINA

INDIA

POLAND

SOUTH AFRICA

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

FRANCE

BELGIUM

UNITED KINGDOM

UNDERGROUND

COAL PREPARATION

COMPREHENSIVE MONITORING

COAL RESEARCH ESTABLISHMENT

THE PROGRAMME

TRANSPOSABILITY OF RESULTS

Chapter 5: PROSPECTING AND SURVEYING - IN PERSPECTIVE

Publisher Summary

MODERN EXPLORATION PROGRAMMES

SEISMIC TECHNIQUES

Chapter 6: MINING PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Publisher Summary

MINOS

Chapter 7: PREPARATION AND THE CONSUMER

Publisher Summary

PREPARATION SYSTEMS

FLUIDISED COMBUSTION

Chapter 8: THE MINE OF THE FUTURE

Publisher Summary

REMOVAL OF COAL BY MECHANICAL MEANS

IN-SITU EXTRACTION

FUNDAMENTALS OF MINING

Chapter 9: GASIFICATION OF COAL

Publisher Summary

GASIFIERS

NATIONAL PROGRAMMES

UNITED STATES

FEDERAL GERMAN REPUBLIC

BRITAIN

IN SITU GASIFICATION

U.G.C

ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF UCG

Chapter 10: CONVERSION AND PETROCHEMICALS

Publisher Summary

CHEMICALS FROM COAL

Chapter 11: ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL

Publisher Summary

HEALTH & SAFETY UNDERGROUND

A FRENCH VIEW

REDUCTION IN RISK

HYDRAULIC MINING

NCB MEDICAL SERVICE

APPENDICES

ENERGY BALANCES IN COAL PRODUCING COUNTRIES

U.K. MINING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT PROJECTS

EUROPEAN COMMUNITY - PRIORITIES IN REMOTE CONTROL AND MONITORING R & D PROJECTS

MINES SAFETY AND HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS (13th Report, 1975) - EUROPEAN COMMISSION

ORGANISATIONS WITH MINING-ORIENTATED ACTIVITIES

PETROLEUM FEEDSTOCKS & SOME OF THEIR DERIVATIVES

SOURCES OF INFORMATION - COAL PRODUCING COUNTRIES

GERMAN INDUSTRIAL INVOLVEMENT IN COAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

SUPPLIERS OF MINING EQUIPMENT

BIBLIOGRAPHY

INDEX

