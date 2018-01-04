Coal-Fired Electricity and Emissions Control
1st Edition
Efficiency and Effectiveness
Description
Coal-Fired Electricity and Emissions Control: Efficiency and Effectiveness discusses the relationship between efficiency and emissions management, providing methods for reducing emissions in newer and older plants as coal-fired powered plants are facing increasing new emission control standards. The book presents the environmental forces driving technology development for coal-fired electricity generation, then covers other topics, such as cyclone firing, supercritical boilers, fabric filter technology, acid gas control technology and clean coal technologies. The book relates efficiency and environmental considerations, particularly from a technology development perspective.
Key Features
- Features time tested methods for achieving optimal emission control through efficiency for environmental protection, including reducing the carbon footprint
- Covers the regulations governing coal-fired electricity
- Highlights the development of the coal-fired technologies through regulatory change
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Energy Engineers, and Civil Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: The Overarching Issues
2. The Regulatory Framework for Coal-Fired Electricity Generation
3. Setting the Technical Foundation for Modern Power Plants – 1 (1900 – 1919)
4. Setting the Technical Foundation for Modern Power Plants – 2 (1920 – 1945)
5. The Emergence of Modern Coal Fired Generation (1945 – 1975)
6. Conventional Power Plant Technology Advanced at the End of the 20th Century (1970-2000)
7. Development of New Approaches to Coal Untilization for Electricity Generation
8. Coal-fired Power Plants: 2000 – Present . . . and Beyond
9. The Development of Post Combustion Control Technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 4th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095003
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092453
About the Author
David A. Tillman
David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States