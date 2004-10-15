Coal Energy Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Introduction to Coal What is Coal? Origin of Coal Coalification Classification of Coal Coal Distribution and Resources References
- Past, Present, and Future Role of Coal The Use of Coal in the Pre-Industrial Revolution Era The Use of Coal during the Industrial Revolution Post-Industrial Revolution Use of Coal Overview of Energy in the United States Coal Production in the United States Coal Consumption in the United States U.S. Coal Exports and Imports World Primary Energy Production and Consumption Future Projections of Energy Use and Coal’s Role of Cole in the United States’ 2001 Energy Policy References
- The Effect of Coal Usage on Human Health and the Environment Coal Mining Coal Preparation Coal Transportation Coal Combustion By-Products (CCB) Emissions from Coal Combustion References
- Coal-Fired Emissions and Legislative Action in the United States Major Coal-Related Health Episodes History of Legislative Action for Coal-Fired Power Plants Emissions Legislation in other Countries Air Quality and Coal-Fired Emissions References
- Technologies for Coal Utilization Coal Combustion Carbonization Gasification Liquefaction References
- Emissions Control Strategies for Power Plants Currently Regulated Emissions Pollutants with Pending Compliance Regulation Potential Future Regulated Emissions Multipollutant Control References
- Future Power Generation (Near Zero Emissions During Electricity Generation) Clean Coal Technology Demonstration Program Power Plant Improvement Initiative Clean Coal Power Initiative Vision 21 FutureGen Benefits of the DOE’s Clean Coal Power References
- Coal’s Role in Providing United States Energy Security Overview of U.S. Energy Security Issues National Energy Plan and Coal Utilization Energy and the Economy Natural Gas Use in Power Generation The Potential of Coal to Reduce U.S. Dependency on Imported Crude Oil The Resurgence of Coal in Electric Power Generation Production of Hydrogen from Coal The Role of Coal in Providing Security to the U.S. Food Supply Coal’s Role in International Energy Security and Sustainable Development Concluding Statements References
Appendix A. Coal-Fired Emission Factors Appendix B. Original List of Hazardous Air Pollutants Appendix C. Initial 263 Units Identified in Phase I of the Acid Rain Program Appendix D. Commercial Gasification Facilities Worldwide
Index
Coal is currently a major energy source in the United States as well as throughout the world, especially among many developing countries, and will continue to be so for many years. Fossil fuels will continue to be the dominant energy source for fueling the United States economy, with coal playing a major role for decades.
Coal provides stability in price and availability, will continue to be a major source of electricity generation, will be the major source of hydrogen for the coming hydrogen economy, and has the potential to become an important source of liquid fuels. Conservation and renewable/sustainable energy are important in the overall energy picture, but will play a lesser role in helping us satisfy our energy demands.
This book is a single source covering many coal-related subjects of interest ranging from explaining what coal is, where it is distributed and quantities it can be found in throughout the world, technical and policy issues regarding the use of coal, technologies used and under development for utilizing coal to produce heat, electricity, and chemicals with low environmental impact, vision for untilizing coal well into the 21st century, and the security coal presents.
- Presents coal's increasing role in providing energy independence to nations
- Covers current energy usage, environmental issues, and coal energy technologies
- Provides a comprehensive discussion of technical and policy issues regarding the use of coal
Professional personnel in the coal industry including managers, directors, project monitors, engineers, policy makers, and regulators. A secondary market would be undergraduate and graduate environmental engineering students.
Bruce Miller Author
Mr. Miller (B.S. and M.S. Chemical Engineering) has more than 30 years’ experience in energy research and development, combustion systems, fuels characterization, preparation and handling, hardware development and testing, and emissions characterization and control. He has been PI or co-PI of over $44 M in sponsored research. He is the author of four books published by Elsevier
Associate Director, The Energy Institute, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA