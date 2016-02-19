CO2 Lasers Effects and Applications
1st Edition
Description
CO2 Lasers: Effects and Applications examines and summarizes the important applications of the device in different areas of study like physics, chemistry, and engineering. In some parts of the book, the reader is assumed to be knowledgeable in university level mathematics or some specialized area in physics or chemistry. The book consists of 10 chapters where the first two establish the general concepts on lasers and CO2 lasers, respectively. Chapter 3 takes the reader further and presents a comprehensive review of optical components for use such as detectors, windows, and mirrors. Because the CO2 laser is mostly used as a heat source, the theory of laser-surface heating is relevant in the discussion. This theory is presented in Chapter 4. Chapters 5 and 6 meanwhile present a summary of observations on cutting, welding, and some related topics. The following chapters discuss the different applications of CO2 lasers in different areas and processes. Some of these applications include in the generation of thermal effect, laser deposition of thin films, spectroscopy, laser photochemistry, and meteorology and communication systems. The text is a good source of reference to both students and scientists in the areas of physics, chemistry, and engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Historical Background
1.2 Interaction of Light with a Two-Level System
1.3 The Production of Population Inversion
1.4 The Threshold for Laser Oscillation
1.5 Optical Resonators
1.6 Characteristics of Laser Light
Chapter 2 The CO2 Laser
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Axial Flow CO2 Lasers
2.3 Electric Discharge Convection Lasers
2.4 Gas Dynamic Lasers
2.5 Pulsed Transversely Excited CO2 Lasers
2.6 Chemical Transfer Lasers
2.7 Laser Mechanisms
Chapter 3 Detectors, Resonators, and Optical Components
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Parameters Describing Detector Operation
3.3 Sources of Noise in Detectors
3.4 Types of Infrared Detectors
3.5 Windows and Mirrors
3.6 Optical Resonators
3.7 Modulators
3.8 Other Optical Components
Chapter 4 Laser Heating of Solids: Theory
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Heat Equations
4.3 Basic Data
4.4 Uniform Heating over the Surface Bounding a Semi-Infinite Half-Space
4.5 Circular Surface Source on Semi-Infinite Half-Space
4.6 Gaussian Surface Source on Semi-Infinite Half-Space
4.7 Surface Heating of a Semi-Infinite Slab of Finite Thickness
4.8 Composite Slab
4.9 Heating in the Presence of a Liquid Phase
4.10 Vaporization and Drilling
4.11 Moving Heat Sources
4.12 The Validity of Classical Heat Transfer Theory
Chapter 5 Drilling
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Interaction Mechanisms
5.3 Metals
5.4 Nonmetals
5.5 Thin Films
Chapter 6 Welding and Machining
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microwelding
6.3 Penetration Welding
6.4 Cutting Metals
6.5 Cutting Nonmetals
6.6 Scribing and Controlled Fracture
6.7 Micromachining
Chapter 7 Applications of Laser-Induced Evaporation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laser Deposition of Thin Films
7.3 Surface Studies
7.4 The Laser Microprobe
7.5 Mass Spectrometric Studies of Laser-Induced Evaporation
7.6 Laser-Triggered Switching
7.7 Laser Trimming of Resistors
Chapter 8 Spectroscopy and Laser-Induced Reactions
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Laser-Induced Reactions at Surfaces
8.3 Laser-Induced Reactions in the Gas Phase
8.4 Spectroscopy with Infrared Lasers
8.5 Isotope Separation
Chapter 9 Thermal Effects
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Measurement of Thermal Constants
9.3 Metallurgical Effects
9.4 Crystal Growth
9.5 Stress Production
Chapter 10 Propagation, Atmospheric Monitoring, and Communication Links at 10.6 μM
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Absorption and Scattering of CO2 Laser Radiation in the Atmosphere
10.3 Thermally Induced Spatial and Temporal Variations in a 10.6-μM Beam Propagating through the Atmosphere
10.4 Interaction of 10.6-μM Laser Radiation with Particles and Fog Dissipation
10.5 Pollution Monitoring with Infrared Lasers
10.6 Optical Communications Systems at 10.6 μM
Appendix A Thermal Conductivity Data
Appendix B Heat Capacities
Appendix C Thermal Diffusivity Data
References
Index
