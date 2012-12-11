Co-Transport Systems, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Current Topics In Membranes
Dedication
Contributors
Preface
Previous Volumes In Series
Chapter One. Amino Acid Secondary Transporters
1 Classification of Amino Acid Transporters
2 Human SLCs Involved in Amino Acid and Neurotransmitter Transport
3 The Structural APCS: Mechanistic Concepts
4 Ions and Directionality in Amino Acid Transport
5 Regulation in APCS Fold Transporters
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. SLC5 and SLC2 Transporters in Epithelia—Cellular Role and Molecular Mechanisms
1 Introduction
2 Physiological Significance and Molecular Characteristics of Epithelial Sugar Transport
3 Sodium–Glucose Symport as the Basis for Active Transepithelial Glucose Transport
4 Cloning of Transporter cDNAs, Sequence Homologies and Conserved Amino Acids
5 Transporter Domains, Their Arrangement in the Membrane and Their Function
6 Crystal Structures and Homology Models of Members of SLC5 and SLC2
7 Regulation of Transporter Activity
8 Synopsis
References
Chapter Three. SLC4A Transporters
1 Introduction
2 SLC4A Transporters
3 Ion Transport Properties
4 Structure of SLC4A Transporters
5 Interaction with Other Proteins
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. The SLC10 Carrier Family
1 Introduction
2 The SLC10 Family
3 The Liver Bile Salt Transporter SLC10A1 (NTCP)
4 The Ileal Bile Salt Transporter ASBT (SLC10A2)
5 Novel Members of the SLC10 Family
6 Conclusion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter Five. H+-Coupled Divalent Metal-Ion Transporter-1
1 Introduction and History
2 Animal Models
3 Mutations in Human DMT1
4 Functional Properties of DMT1
5 Regulation of the Cellular Expression of DMT1
6 Tissue-Specific Roles of DMT1 in Physiology and Pathophysiology
7 Therapeutics and Nutrition
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Molecular Operation of the Cation Chloride Cotransporters
1 Overview
2 General Structure
3 Ion Binding and Inhibitor Interaction: Structure–Function Studies
4 Homology to High Resolution Structures of Bacterial Transport Proteins
5 Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Sodium-Sulfate/Carboxylate Cotransporters (SLC13)
1 Introduction
2 SLC13 Gene Family
3 NaS Cotransporters
4 NaC Cotransporters
5 Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Recent Advances in Structural Biology of Peptide Transporters
1 Introduction
2 Functional Characteristics of PEPT1 and PEPT2
3 Structures of PEPT1 and PEPT2
4 Essential Amino Acid Residues
5 Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Nine. The SLC16A Family of Monocarboxylate Transporters (MCTs)—Physiology and Function in Cellular Metabolism, pH Homeostasis, and Fluid Transport
1 Introduction
2 Physiology and Function of MCTs 1–4 in Cellular Metabolism
3 Interactions between MCTs and Bicarbonate Transport Mechanisms
4 Physiology and Function of MCTs 1–4 in Epithelial and Endothelial Cells
5 Future Directions
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Ten. Phosphate Transport Kinetics and Structure-Function Relationships of SLC34 and SLC20 Proteins
1 Introduction
2 Transport Kinetics
3 Structure–Function Relationships
4 Future Perspectives
Abbreviations
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eleven. Functional and Physiological Role of Vitamin C Transporters
1 Introduction
2 NAT Family
3 Functional Properties of SVCT1 and SVCT2 (SLC23A1 and SLC23A2)
4 Structure, Phosphorylation and N-Glycosylation of Vitamin C Transporters
5 Physiological Significance
6 Regulation
7 Polymorphisms and Pathological Relevance
8 Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Description
Current Topics in Membranes is targeted towards scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology, providing the necessary membrane research to assist them in discovering the current state of a particular field and in learning where that field is heading. In this volume, researchers are encouraged to fully explore topics and research related to co-transport systems. The authors and editors associated with the Current Topics in Membranes series are recognized as world-renowned scientists in their respective fields, making CTM one of the premier serials on membranes.
Key Features
- Field is cutting-edge and a lot of the information is new to research community
- Wide breadth of topic coverage
- Contributors of high renown and expertise
Readership
Scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946065
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943163
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mark Bevensee Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell, Developmental and Integrative Biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA