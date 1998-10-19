CNS Regeneration
1st Edition
Basic Science and Clinical Advances
Description
CNS Regeneration focuses on some of the leading current neurological disease models and methods for promoting central nervous system regeneration. Editors and authors are experts in the field, with experience in basic as well as applied neuroscience. In a comprehensive, logical manner, the book unites important basic science advances in neuroscience with novel medical strategies.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive, authoritative volume on the topic of CNS regeneration
- Reviews current therapeutic approaches
- Editors and authors are experts in the field
- Appeals to those interested in basic science as well as those concerned with its medical application
Readership
Students, researchers, and professionals in neuroscience (basic and applied), academic neurologists, and neuropathologists.
Table of Contents
K. Tuszynski, Introduction.
CNS Responses to Injury:
M. Sofroniew, Neuronal Responses to Injury.
R. Grill and M. Tuszynski, Axonal Responses to Injury.
J. Silver, Glial Responses to Injury.
J. Zivin, Excitotoxins and Free Radicals.
Promoting CNS Recovery:
R. Lindsay, Neurotrophic Factors.
J. Kordower and M. Tuszynski, Fetal Cell Grafts: General Principles.
F. Gage, Primary CNS Progenitor Cells.
E. Snyder, Immortalized Neural Progenitor Cells.
X. Breakfield, Genetic Engineering.
Promoting Recovery in Neurological Disease:
J. Kordower, Introduction to Parkinson's Disease.
P. Brunding, Fetal Grafts in Parkinson's Disease: Rat Models.
J. Sladek, Fetal Grafts in Parkinson's Disease: Primate Models.
O. Isaacson, Xenografts for Parkinson's Disease.
J. Kordower and R. Bakay, Fetal Grafts in Parkinson's Disease: Human Studies.
B. Hoffer, GDNF for Parkinson's Disease.
K. Bankiewicz, Genetic Engineering for Parkinson's Disease.
M. Peschanski, Huntington's Disease: Fetal Grafting O. Isaacson and J. Kordower, Huntington's Disease: Neurotrophic Factors.
M. Tuszynski, Introduction to Alzheimer's Disease.
M. Tuszynski, J. Kordower, E. Mufson, and F. Gage,Neurotrophic Factors, Gene Therapy and Alzheimer's Disease.
C. Cotman, bFGF for Alzheimer's Disease.
J. Kordower and T. Collier, Fetal Grafts for Alzheimer's Disease: Animal Models.
P. Aebischer, ALS: Neurotrophic Factors and Encapsulated Cells.
M. Tuszynski, R. Grill, and A. Blesch, Gene Therapy and Spinal Cord Injury.
M. Bunge, Schwann Cells and Synthetic Matrices for Spinal Cord Repair.
K. Shannon, Designing Clinical Trials. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 678
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 19th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529219
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127050706
About the Editor
Mark Tuszynski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, U.S.A.
Jeffrey Kordower
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush-Presbyterian Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Overall, the book is relatively concise, well-written, and up-to-date. ...the text was enjoyable to read and provided a clear overview of a very complicated area of neuroscience. The price is appropriate for such an authoritative text, and I would highly recommend the book for those interested in CNS regeneration and repair, a field that will have significant impact on the treatment of neurosurgical patients in the near future." —Gregory Helm, University of Virginia Health Systems, in JOURNAL OF NEUROSURGERY (December 2001)