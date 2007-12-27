CNS Regeneration - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123739940, 9780080556987

CNS Regeneration

2nd Edition

Basic Science and Clinical Advances

Editors: Jeffrey Kordower Mark Tuszynski
eBook ISBN: 9780080556987
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th December 2007
Page Count: 526
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
128.00
108.80
188.18
159.95
185.00
157.25
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
180.00
153.00
165.00
140.25
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This second edition of CNS Regeneration updates the burgeoning field of regeneration in the Central Nervous System (CNS) from molecular, systems, and disease-based perspective. While the book covers numerous areas in detail, special emphasis is given to discussions of movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and spinal cord injury.

Key Features

  • Incorporates information gained from cutting-edge photomicroscopy techniques
  • Includes current information on clinical trials
  • Presents chapters on stem cells and other novel treatments for diseases of the CNS

Readership

Neuroscientists and clinical research neurologists

Table of Contents

Responses to Injury
1. Molecular and Genetic Responses to Injury
Larry Benowitz
2. Glial Cells, Inflammation and CNS Trauma
Michael T. Fitch and Jerry Silver

Stem Cells and Trophic Factors in CNS Repair
3. Stem Cell Therapy for Brain Tumors
Rahul Jandial, Allen L. Ho, Michael L Levy and Evan Y. Snyder
4. Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson's Disease
Andreas Androutsellis-Theotokis, Maria A. Rueger and Ron D.G. McKay
5. Adult Neural Progenitor Cells in CNS Function and Disease
Sebastian Jessberger, Stefan Aigner, James B. Aimone and Fred H. Gage
6. Neurotrophic Factors
Mark Tuszynski

Novel Therapies for Parkinson’s and Huntington’s Disease
7. Direct Delivery of GDNF into the Non-human Primate and Human Parkinsonian Brain: Success and Road Blocks
R. Grodin, Z. Zhang, Y. Ai, J. Slevin, A.B. Young, D.M. Gash and G.A. Gerhardt
8. Growth Factor Gene Therapy for Parkinon's Disease
Jeffrey H. Kordower
9. Stimulating and Ablative Treatment for Parkinson's Disease
Julie G. Pilitsis and Roy A.E. Bakay
10. Neurotrophic Factor and Stem Cell Therapy for Huntington's Disease
Jeffrey H. Kordower

Novel Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease
11. Neurotrophic Factors and Alzheimer's Disease
Mark Tuszynski
12. Anti-amyloid-beta Immunotherapy as treatment for Alzheimmer’s Disease
Joh R. Cirrito and David M. Holtzman

Novel Therapies for Spinal Cord Injury and White Matter Demyelination
13. Growth Factors for Spinal Cord Regeneration
Mark Tuszynski
14. Modifying the Extracellular Matrix as a Treatment to Impove Functional Recovery After Spinal Cord Injury
James W. Fawcett
15. Myelin Neutralization for Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke
A.R. Walmsley, D. Bourikas and A.K. Mir
16. Strategies to Inhibit Signaling through Nogo Receptor 1 for Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke
Jane K. Relton and Paul H. Weinreb
17. Cyclic AMP Modulation of Axonal Regeneration Following Spinal Cord Injury
Sari S. Hanilla and marie T. Filbin
18. Multiple Sclerosis: Remyelination
Jeffery D. Kocsis, Masanori Sasaki, Karen L Lankford and Christine Radtke

Design of Clinical Trials
19. Clinical Trials in Rehabilitation with Neural Repair
Bruce H. Dobkin

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080556987
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123739940

About the Editor

Jeffrey Kordower

Affiliations and Expertise

Rush-Presbyterian Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.

Mark Tuszynski

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Diego, U.S.A.

Reviews

Review of first edition
"This is a well compiled and thoroughly edited and written text by the leaders in the field of neural regeneration...an excellent overview. Reasonably priced, this is a valuable addition to a neuroscientist's bookshelf." --Doody's Publishing Services, 4 Star Review

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.