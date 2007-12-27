CNS Regeneration
2nd Edition
Basic Science and Clinical Advances
Description
This second edition of CNS Regeneration updates the burgeoning field of regeneration in the Central Nervous System (CNS) from molecular, systems, and disease-based perspective. While the book covers numerous areas in detail, special emphasis is given to discussions of movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and spinal cord injury.
Key Features
- Incorporates information gained from cutting-edge photomicroscopy techniques
- Includes current information on clinical trials
- Presents chapters on stem cells and other novel treatments for diseases of the CNS
Readership
Neuroscientists and clinical research neurologists
Table of Contents
Responses to Injury
1. Molecular and Genetic Responses to Injury
Larry Benowitz
2. Glial Cells, Inflammation and CNS Trauma
Michael T. Fitch and Jerry Silver
Stem Cells and Trophic Factors in CNS Repair
3. Stem Cell Therapy for Brain Tumors
Rahul Jandial, Allen L. Ho, Michael L Levy and Evan Y. Snyder
4. Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson's Disease
Andreas Androutsellis-Theotokis, Maria A. Rueger and Ron D.G. McKay
5. Adult Neural Progenitor Cells in CNS Function and Disease
Sebastian Jessberger, Stefan Aigner, James B. Aimone and Fred H. Gage
6. Neurotrophic Factors
Mark Tuszynski
Novel Therapies for Parkinson’s and Huntington’s Disease
7. Direct Delivery of GDNF into the Non-human Primate and Human Parkinsonian Brain: Success and Road Blocks
R. Grodin, Z. Zhang, Y. Ai, J. Slevin, A.B. Young, D.M. Gash and G.A. Gerhardt
8. Growth Factor Gene Therapy for Parkinon's Disease
Jeffrey H. Kordower
9. Stimulating and Ablative Treatment for Parkinson's Disease
Julie G. Pilitsis and Roy A.E. Bakay
10. Neurotrophic Factor and Stem Cell Therapy for Huntington's Disease
Jeffrey H. Kordower
Novel Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease
11. Neurotrophic Factors and Alzheimer's Disease
Mark Tuszynski
12. Anti-amyloid-beta Immunotherapy as treatment for Alzheimmer’s Disease
Joh R. Cirrito and David M. Holtzman
Novel Therapies for Spinal Cord Injury and White Matter Demyelination
13. Growth Factors for Spinal Cord Regeneration
Mark Tuszynski
14. Modifying the Extracellular Matrix as a Treatment to Impove Functional Recovery After Spinal Cord Injury
James W. Fawcett
15. Myelin Neutralization for Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke
A.R. Walmsley, D. Bourikas and A.K. Mir
16. Strategies to Inhibit Signaling through Nogo Receptor 1 for Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke
Jane K. Relton and Paul H. Weinreb
17. Cyclic AMP Modulation of Axonal Regeneration Following Spinal Cord Injury
Sari S. Hanilla and marie T. Filbin
18. Multiple Sclerosis: Remyelination
Jeffery D. Kocsis, Masanori Sasaki, Karen L Lankford and Christine Radtke
Design of Clinical Trials
19. Clinical Trials in Rehabilitation with Neural Repair
Bruce H. Dobkin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 27th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556987
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739940
About the Editor
Jeffrey Kordower
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush-Presbyterian Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.
Mark Tuszynski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, U.S.A.
Reviews
Review of first edition
"This is a well compiled and thoroughly edited and written text by the leaders in the field of neural regeneration...an excellent overview. Reasonably priced, this is a valuable addition to a neuroscientist's bookshelf." --Doody's Publishing Services, 4 Star Review