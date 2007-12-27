CNS Regeneration

Responses to Injury

1. Molecular and Genetic Responses to Injury

Larry Benowitz

2. Glial Cells, Inflammation and CNS Trauma

Michael T. Fitch and Jerry Silver

Stem Cells and Trophic Factors in CNS Repair

3. Stem Cell Therapy for Brain Tumors

Rahul Jandial, Allen L. Ho, Michael L Levy and Evan Y. Snyder

4. Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

Andreas Androutsellis-Theotokis, Maria A. Rueger and Ron D.G. McKay

5. Adult Neural Progenitor Cells in CNS Function and Disease

Sebastian Jessberger, Stefan Aigner, James B. Aimone and Fred H. Gage

6. Neurotrophic Factors

Mark Tuszynski

Novel Therapies for Parkinson’s and Huntington’s Disease

7. Direct Delivery of GDNF into the Non-human Primate and Human Parkinsonian Brain: Success and Road Blocks

R. Grodin, Z. Zhang, Y. Ai, J. Slevin, A.B. Young, D.M. Gash and G.A. Gerhardt

8. Growth Factor Gene Therapy for Parkinon's Disease

Jeffrey H. Kordower

9. Stimulating and Ablative Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

Julie G. Pilitsis and Roy A.E. Bakay

10. Neurotrophic Factor and Stem Cell Therapy for Huntington's Disease

Jeffrey H. Kordower

Novel Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease

11. Neurotrophic Factors and Alzheimer's Disease

Mark Tuszynski

12. Anti-amyloid-beta Immunotherapy as treatment for Alzheimmer’s Disease

Joh R. Cirrito and David M. Holtzman

Novel Therapies for Spinal Cord Injury and White Matter Demyelination

13. Growth Factors for Spinal Cord Regeneration

Mark Tuszynski

14. Modifying the Extracellular Matrix as a Treatment to Impove Functional Recovery After Spinal Cord Injury

James W. Fawcett

15. Myelin Neutralization for Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke

A.R. Walmsley, D. Bourikas and A.K. Mir

16. Strategies to Inhibit Signaling through Nogo Receptor 1 for Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke

Jane K. Relton and Paul H. Weinreb

17. Cyclic AMP Modulation of Axonal Regeneration Following Spinal Cord Injury

Sari S. Hanilla and marie T. Filbin

18. Multiple Sclerosis: Remyelination

Jeffery D. Kocsis, Masanori Sasaki, Karen L Lankford and Christine Radtke

Design of Clinical Trials

19. Clinical Trials in Rehabilitation with Neural Repair

Bruce H. Dobkin