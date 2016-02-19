CMOS Cookbook
2nd Edition
Description
The CMOS Cookbook contains all you need to know to understand and successfully use CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) integrated circuits. Written in a "cookbook" format that requires little math, this practical, user-oriented book covers all the basics for working with digital logic and many of its end appilations.
Whether you're a newcomver to logic and electronics or a senior design engineer, you'll find CMOS Cookbook and its examples helpful as a self-learning guide, a reference handbook, a project-idea book, or a text for teaching others digital logic at the high school through university levels.
In the pages of this revised edition, you'll discover:
*What CMOS is, who makes it, and how the basic transistors, inverters, and logic and transmission gates work
*CMOS usage rules, power-suppy examples, and information on breadboards, state testing, tools, and interfacing
*Discussions of the latest CMOS devices and sub-families, including the 74C, 74HC, and 74HCT series that streamline TTL and CMOS interfacing
*An in-depth look at multivibrators - including astable, monostable, and bistable - and linear techniques
*Clocked-logic designs and the extensive applications of JK and D-type flip-flops
*A helpful appendix featuring a TTL-to-CMOS conversion chart
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Some Basics Chapter 2: Some CMOS Integrated Circuits Chapter 3: Logic Chapter 4: Multivibrators Chapter 5: Clocked Logic: JK and D Flip-Flops Chapter 6: Counters and Shift Registers Chapter 7: Op Amps, Analog Switches, and Phase-Locked Loops Chapter 8: Digital Displays Chapter 9: IC Memories and Programmable Logic Arrays Chapter 10: Getting It All Together Appendix A: TTL to CMOS Conversion Table Appendix B: Some Product Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1997
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856178334
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750699433
About the Author
DON LANCASTER
Don Lancaster heads Synergetics-Arizona, an electronics design and consulting firm. He is the author of many best-selling books, including TTL Cookbook, Active-Filter Cookbook, and AppleWriter Cookbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
Synergetics-Arizona
Howard Berlin
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Howard M. Berlin, LTD.