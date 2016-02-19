The CMOS Cookbook contains all you need to know to understand and successfully use CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) integrated circuits. Written in a "cookbook" format that requires little math, this practical, user-oriented book covers all the basics for working with digital logic and many of its end appilations.

Whether you're a newcomver to logic and electronics or a senior design engineer, you'll find CMOS Cookbook and its examples helpful as a self-learning guide, a reference handbook, a project-idea book, or a text for teaching others digital logic at the high school through university levels.

In the pages of this revised edition, you'll discover:

*What CMOS is, who makes it, and how the basic transistors, inverters, and logic and transmission gates work

*CMOS usage rules, power-suppy examples, and information on breadboards, state testing, tools, and interfacing

*Discussions of the latest CMOS devices and sub-families, including the 74C, 74HC, and 74HCT series that streamline TTL and CMOS interfacing

*An in-depth look at multivibrators - including astable, monostable, and bistable - and linear techniques

*Clocked-logic designs and the extensive applications of JK and D-type flip-flops

*A helpful appendix featuring a TTL-to-CMOS conversion chart