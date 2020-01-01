Clinician's Toolkit for Children’s Behavioral Health
1st Edition
Description
Clinician's Toolkit for Children’s Behavioral Health provides a wealth of clinical tools, best practices, and research-based recommendations for mental health and health care professionals working on the behavioural health of children. Based on the current perspectives on behaviourism, social-cognitive theory, and attachment theory, the book reviews the evidence-base on developmentally appropriate methods to promote and reinforce positive, prosocial behaviors in children. Each chapter covers the most recent evidence base on normal and atypical development treatment parameters, best practices, and how to most effectively address issues with families, providing guidance on how to advise parents to not resort to verbal or physical aggression, punishment spirals, and other ineffective or potentially harmful methods. Evidence-based best practices are outlined for addressing bedtime problems, toilet training, bullying behaviour and victimization, the relationship between somatic complaints, anxiety, and school refusal, problematic use of screen media, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a wealth of clinical guidance on treating behavioural problems in children
- Addresses toilet training, bullying, aggressive behavior, sexual behaviour, and more
- Outlines how to deliver parent-focused education and interventions
- Reviews best practices in interviewing about and reporting of child maltreatment
- Looks at teaching methods, learning settings, and children’s academic/social outcomes
Readership
Child psychologists, school psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, primary care physicians, nurses, counsellors
Table of Contents
Preface
Michele Knox
1. Parents and Caregivers: Creating a Strong Foundation for Engagement
Morgan Dynes
2. Positive Approaches to Discipline: Evidenced Based, Century Old Ideas Still Not Used Enough
Elizabeth Halloran
3. Promoting Healthy Weight, and Managing Childhood and Adolescent Obesity Using Evidence-Based Methods
Yazhini Srivathsal, Kimberly Burkhart and Michele Knox
4. Expectations and Recommendations for Toileting
Kimberly Burkhart, Carrie Cuffman and Catherine Scherer
5. Finding the Right Fit: Schooling Options for Children
J Ann Lentini
6. Helping Children Succeed in School: A Guide to Special Education Services
Luke Johnson
7. Bullying: The Role of the Clinician in Prevention and Intervention
Kimberly Burkhart and Robert Keder
8. Problematic Use of Screen Media and Mobile Devices
Sarah E. Domoff, Aubrey Borgen and Chelsea Robinson
9. Physical Punishment and Child Maltreatment
Michele Knox
10. Bedtime and Sleep Problems in Children
Kimberly Hunter
11. Sexual Development: It’s Not Just for Teens
Amy Russell
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160244
About the Editor
Michele Knox
Dr. Knox is a clinical psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. Her faculty role includes conducting psychological assessment and individual and family therapy for children and adolescents and their families, teaching medical students and residents, and conducting research. Her current research addresses factors related to harsh and abusive parenting, outcomes of the ACT-RSK program, and the efficacy of the Child Advocacy Studies Training program for medical students. She has authored 46 peer-reviewed publications, and conducted over 40 presentations or invited lectures at international or national conferences. She is a member of the ACT Advisory Council for the ACT Raising Safe Kids program, and the American Psychological Association’s child maltreatment prevention program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, University of Toledo, Toledo, OH, USA