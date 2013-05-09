Clinical Veterinary Dentistry, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773527, 9781455773794

Clinical Veterinary Dentistry, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-3

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Holmstrom
eBook ISBN: 9781455773794
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773527
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th May 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Current, important information on clinical veterinary dentistry for all small animal practitioners! This issue will present articles on standards of care, therapeutic decision making, oral and dental imaging equipment and techniques, radiographic imaging, oral inflammation, exodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, surgical equipment for oral surgery, laser and electro/radiosurgery in the oral cavity, anesthesia and pain management, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773794
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773527

About the Authors

Steven Holmstrom Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, AVDC, American Veterinary Dental College, San Carlos, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.