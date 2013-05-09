Clinical Veterinary Dentistry, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-3
1st Edition
Authors: Steven Holmstrom
eBook ISBN: 9781455773794
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773527
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th May 2013
Description
Current, important information on clinical veterinary dentistry for all small animal practitioners! This issue will present articles on standards of care, therapeutic decision making, oral and dental imaging equipment and techniques, radiographic imaging, oral inflammation, exodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, surgical equipment for oral surgery, laser and electro/radiosurgery in the oral cavity, anesthesia and pain management, and more!
Details
About the Authors
Steven Holmstrom Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, AVDC, American Veterinary Dental College, San Carlos, CA
