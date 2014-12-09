Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats
3rd Edition
No other quick reference comes close in covering the diagnosis and treatment of hundreds of diseases in dogs and cats. Etienne Cote's Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats, 2nd Edition is like six books in one;-- with concise topics within sections on diseases and disorders, procedures and techniques, differential diagnosis, laboratory tests, clinical algorithms, and a drug formulary. Revised from cover to cover, this edition includes dozens of new topics. It also includes free access to a fully searchable companion website featuring an electronic version of the text, all of the book's images, a searchable drug formulary, and 150 Client Education Sheets in both English and Spanish
"... a whole new approach to this very comprehensive tool which should be found in every consulting room." Reviewed by Fabienne Dethioux on behalf of Royal Canin: Vets Today, July 2015
"If there is one book you should have in clinical practice, this is it." Reviewed by: Etienne Cote, Croatia on behalf of European Journal of Companion Animal Practice (EJCAP), December 2015
- Six-books-in-one offers invaluable content, such as diseases and disorders; procedures and techniques; differential diagnosis; laboratory tests; clinical algorithms; and drug formulary.
- Consistent, easy-reference format of Section I: Diseases and Disorders features more than 800 topics arranged from A-Z for quick retrieval of pertinent information.
- Section II: Procedures and Techniques offers illustrated, step-by-step instructions for understanding and performing 118 important clinical procedures.
- Section III: Differential Diagnosis displays nearly every possible cause for 286 different clinical disorders.
- Section IV: Laboratory Tests summarizes essential information needed for interpreting more than 168 lab tests.
- Section V: Clinical Algorithms delivers 91 diagnostic and treatment algorithms, or roadmaps, that help guide students through the steps of clinical assessment and treatment planning.
- NEW! Thoroughly reviewed and updated Drug Formulary offers dosages and other relevant information for more than 500 medications, including dozens of new medications to keep students apprised of the latest remedies available.
- Technician Tips cover more than 800 diseases and disorders that are especially relevant to the tech’s daily experience in the clinic.
- Hundreds of expert international contributing authors ensure the information is the most accurate and up-to-date.
- 150 client education handouts are included online and available in English or Spanish.
Section I: Diseases and Disorders
Section II: Procedures and Techniques
Section III: Differential Diagnosis
Section IV: Laboratory Tests
Section V: Clinical Algorithms
Section VI: Drug Formulary
- No. of pages:
- 1680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 9th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323172929
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240741
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240772
Etienne Cote
Associate Professor, Department of Companion Animals, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PE, Canada