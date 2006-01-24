Clinical Strategies for Becoming a Master Psychotherapist
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Art and Science of PsychotherapyWilliam O'Donohue, Nicholas Cummings, Janet Cummings
- Enhancing Client Motivation to ChangePaula L. Wilbourne, Eric R. Levensky
- The Therapeutic Alliance: Cultivating and Negotiating the Therapeutic RelationshipJeremy D. Safran, J. Christopher Muran, Michael Rothman
- Narrative Psychotherapy as Effective Story-Making: An IntroductionLois Parker
- Recognizing and Dealing with Cultural Influences in PsychotherapyMelanie P. Duckworth, Tony Iezzi
- Effective Understanding and Dealing with ManipulationMichael G. Wetter, Jack Wetter
- Recognizing and Dealing with TransferenceGeorge Stricker
- The Temporal Structure of Therapy: Key Questions often Associated with Different Phases of Sessions and Treatments (Plus Twenty-one Helpful Hints)Michael F. Hoyt
- Resistance as an Ally in PsychotherapyNicholas A. Cummings
- Enhancing Psychotherapy through Appropriate Entry PointsNicholas A. Cummings, Janet L. Cummings
- Dealing with Feelings of DepressionAlvin R. Mahrer
- Designing and Assigning Effective HomeworkRichard Kamins
- Skills Training: How the Master Clinician Understands and Teaches CompetenciesWilliam O'Donohue
- Using Tasks in Ericksonian PsychotherapyJeffrey K. Zeig
- Using Acceptance in Integrative Behavioral Couple TherapyChristopher R. Matell, David Atkins
- Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy Goes to Hollywood: The Treatment of Performance Anxiety in CinemaLeigh McCullough, Kristin A. R. Osborn
- The Importance of Novelty in PsychotherapyBrett N. Steenbarger
- Interruption Replaces Termination in Focused, Intermittent Psychoterapy throughout the Life CycleNicholas A. Cummings
- Suicidal Patients: The Ultimate Challenge for Master PsychotherapistsJanet L. Cummings
Description
The best health practices are a synthesis of science and art. Surgery is a case in point. Although all competent surgeons follow scientific protocols, the best surgeons are masters of the art of surgery and produce better outcomes: e.g., smaller incisions; lower mortality rates. Psychotherapists are in exactly the same position. Psychotherapy is both a science and an art. There are excellent resources that convey information about empirically supported practices — the science of psychotherapy. However, this scientific information is incomplete in two important ways. It does not cover key matters that come up in psychotherapy (e.g., building a therapeutic relationship, resistance, termination), and it often does not fully cover the "art" of implementing these techniques, the nuances, the creative ways, the problem solving strategies when difficulties arise. This book is an attempt to have high profile, expert, "master" therapists discuss the art of handling these key issues.
Readership
This book will be useful both as a basic text for all mental health professions and useful to practitioners as this book covers the key difficulties that practicing clinicians face every day in their practices.
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
William O'Donohue Editor
William O'Donohue is the Nicholas Cummings Professor of Organized Behavioral Healthcare at the University of Nevada, Reno. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Philosophy. He has authored over 100 articles and chapters and co-edited more than 15 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Nicholas Cummings Editor
Nicholas A. Cummings, Ph.D., Sc.D. is the President of the Foundation for Behavioral Health and Chairman of the Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Foundation, Inc. He was the founding CEO of American Biodyne (MedCo/Merck, then Merit, now Magellan Behavioral Care). He is also the former President of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Cummings was the founder of the four campuses of the California School of Professional Psychology, the National Academies of Practice, the American Managed Behavioral Healthcare Association, and the National Council of Professional Schools of Psychology. He was also the Chief Psychologist (Retired) at Kaiser Permanente. He was the former Executive Director of the Mental Research Institute. Currently, Dr. Cummings is a Distinguished Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Janet L. Cummings, PsyD., is President of the Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Foudation, Inc., and former staff psychologist at American Biodyne (MedCo, now Merit Behavorial Care). She earned her Doctorate at the School of Professional Psychology, Wright State University, 1992.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Chair in Psychology, University of Nevada, Reno; Chair, Board of Directors of The Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Foundation, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ, USA President, The Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Foundation, Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A.
