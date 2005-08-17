Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443071133, 9780702036330

Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot

2nd Edition

Authors: Warren Turner Linda Merriman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443071133
eBook ISBN: 9780702036330
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th August 2005
Page Count: 496
Description

The eagerly awaited new edition of Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot has been revised and updated with the needs of a broad range of health professionals in mind. For anyone treating patients with foot disorders, Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot will provide invaluable support through three key areas: Section 1 is concerned with the general principles of managing foot disorders and the context in which treatment of the foot takes place. Included are chapters on treatment planning, evidence based practice, governance and audit, clinical protocols, clinical emergencies and health promotion. Section 2 examines the application of clinical therapeutics to foot disease and includes chapters on operative techniques, surgery and the foot, pharmacology, physical therapy, mechanical therapeutics, chairside devices, prescription devices and footwear therapy. Section 3 considers the particular needs of special groups and includes chapters on the adult foot, the child's foot, sports injuries and management of tissue viability. With its clarity of text and liberal use of case studies and illustrations, the latest edition of Clinical Skills will be required reading for practising and student podiatrists. It will also be a valuable reference and guide for all others involved in the provision of treatment of the foot. This book has been written as a companion volume to the editors' Assessment of the Lower Limb, also published by Elsevier Churchill Livingstone.

Key Features

  • Written by an experienced team of clinicians who also understand the needs of students as well as practitioners
  • Logical and clear structure makes it easy to use for both clinicians and students
  • Each chapter is self-contained and can be used for independent reading topics
  • Case histories and clinical comment sections illustrate important clinical points
  • Key points and summaries provides assistance for learning and review
  • Features approximately 400 illustrations

Table of Contents

Section 1 Essential Principles of Management
1. Treatment Planning
2. Evidence Based Practice and Clinical Governance
3. Clinical Protocols
4. Clinical Emergencies
5. Health and Health Promotion
Section 2 Methods of Managing Foot Conditions
6. Operative Techniques
7. Surgery and the Foot
8. Pharmacology
9. Physical Therapy
10. Mechanical Therapy
11. Mechanical Therapeutics in the Clinic
12. Prescription Orthoses
13. Footwear Therapy
Section 3 Managing Specific Client Groups
14. The Adult Foot
15. The Child’s Foot
16. Management of the Sports Patient
17. Management of Tissue Viability
Index

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443071133
eBook ISBN:
9780702036330

About the Author

Warren Turner

Affiliations and Expertise

Pro-Dean (Contracts & Business Enterprise), South Bank University, Faculty of Health & Social Care, London South Bank University, UK

Linda Merriman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean Postgraduate & External Affairs, School of Health & Social Sciences, Coventry University, Coventry, UK

