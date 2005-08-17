Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot
2nd Edition
Description
The eagerly awaited new edition of Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot has been revised and updated with the needs of a broad range of health professionals in mind. For anyone treating patients with foot disorders, Clinical Skills in Treating the Foot will provide invaluable support through three key areas: Section 1 is concerned with the general principles of managing foot disorders and the context in which treatment of the foot takes place. Included are chapters on treatment planning, evidence based practice, governance and audit, clinical protocols, clinical emergencies and health promotion. Section 2 examines the application of clinical therapeutics to foot disease and includes chapters on operative techniques, surgery and the foot, pharmacology, physical therapy, mechanical therapeutics, chairside devices, prescription devices and footwear therapy. Section 3 considers the particular needs of special groups and includes chapters on the adult foot, the child's foot, sports injuries and management of tissue viability. With its clarity of text and liberal use of case studies and illustrations, the latest edition of Clinical Skills will be required reading for practising and student podiatrists. It will also be a valuable reference and guide for all others involved in the provision of treatment of the foot. This book has been written as a companion volume to the editors' Assessment of the Lower Limb, also published by Elsevier Churchill Livingstone.
Key Features
- Written by an experienced team of clinicians who also understand the needs of students as well as practitioners
- Logical and clear structure makes it easy to use for both clinicians and students
- Each chapter is self-contained and can be used for independent reading topics
- Case histories and clinical comment sections illustrate important clinical points
- Key points and summaries provides assistance for learning and review
- Features approximately 400 illustrations
Table of Contents
1. Treatment Planning
2. Evidence Based Practice and Clinical Governance
3. Clinical Protocols
4. Clinical Emergencies
5. Health and Health Promotion
Section 2 Methods of Managing Foot Conditions
6. Operative Techniques
7. Surgery and the Foot
8. Pharmacology
9. Physical Therapy
10. Mechanical Therapy
11. Mechanical Therapeutics in the Clinic
12. Prescription Orthoses
13. Footwear Therapy
Section 3 Managing Specific Client Groups
14. The Adult Foot
15. The Child’s Foot
16. Management of the Sports Patient
17. Management of Tissue Viability
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 17th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443071133
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036330
About the Author
Warren Turner
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Dean (Contracts & Business Enterprise), South Bank University, Faculty of Health & Social Care, London South Bank University, UK
Linda Merriman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean Postgraduate & External Affairs, School of Health & Social Sciences, Coventry University, Coventry, UK