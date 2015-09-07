Clinical Psychiatry: Recent Advances and Future Directions, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 38-3

Recent advances in clinical psychiatry are presented by David Baron and Lawrence Gross in this issue of Psychiatric Clinics. Psychiatrists will find here disorders they deal with daily in patients and topics include Advances in: Addictive disorders; Geriatric and healthy aging; Trauma and violence; PTSD; Schizophrenia; Intellectual disabilities; Neuropsychiatry, Psychopharmacology; Integrated care - psychiatry and primary care; Global and cultural psychiatry; Mood disorders. Also presented are the Future role of psychotherapy in psychiatry; Public mental health in the Affordable Care Act era; Genetics; and Diagnostic classification (DSM criteria) how they are transitioning in future - DSM V and beyond.