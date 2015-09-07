Clinical Psychiatry: Recent Advances and Future Directions, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395816, 9780323395823

Clinical Psychiatry: Recent Advances and Future Directions, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 38-3

1st Edition

Authors: David Baron
Description

Recent advances in clinical psychiatry are presented by David Baron and Lawrence Gross in this issue of Psychiatric Clinics. Psychiatrists will find here disorders they deal with daily in patients and topics include Advances in: Addictive disorders; Geriatric and healthy aging; Trauma and violence; PTSD; Schizophrenia; Intellectual disabilities; Neuropsychiatry, Psychopharmacology; Integrated care - psychiatry and primary care; Global and cultural psychiatry; Mood disorders. Also presented are the Future role of psychotherapy in psychiatry; Public mental health in the Affordable Care Act era; Genetics; and Diagnostic classification (DSM criteria) how they are transitioning in future - DSM V and beyond.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323395823
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323395816

About the Authors

David Baron Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California

