Clinical Procedures for Medical Assistants 10e - Book, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office Package - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323757997

Clinical Procedures for Medical Assistants 10e - Book, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office Package

10th Edition

Authors: Kathy Bonewit-West
Book ISBN: 9780323757997
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th December 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Book ISBN:
9780323757997

About the Author

Kathy Bonewit-West

Affiliations and Expertise

Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.