Clinical Practice Manual for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Practice Manual for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, by Judd W. Landsberg, MD, is a unique point-of-care manual that provides essential information on managing inpatients and outpatients with common, serious respiratory and internal medicine presentation and problems. Easy-to-follow diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms are accompanied by case-based illustrations encountered on a daily basis by attendings, fellows, residents, and students. The bulleted format, concise approach, and familiar examples provide a framework for effective teaching, learning, and patient care.
Key Features
- Identifies common but important misconceptions that are regularly encountered in pulmonary and critical care training.
- Uses a concise, bulleted format throughout, helping you find key information quickly.
- Illustrates cases with primary data such as x-rays, monitor strips, ventilator wave forms, and other familiar documentation.
- Helps you develop your ability to effectively explain your thought process in the clinical setting to other practitioners at the bedside.
- Serves as a ‘teachers guide’ for clinician educators, organizing topics in an easy to teach fashion, amenable to ‘chalk talks’ and bedside didactics
- Provides focused discussions of basic physiology and pathophysiology related to pulmonary and critical care medicine.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Pulmonary
1. Approach to Oxygenation, Hypoxemia and Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure
2. Ventilation and Hypercapnic Respiratory Failure
4. The Chest Radiograph
5. Evaluating Chronic Dyspnea, Dyspnea on Exertion and Exercise Limitation
6. Heart Failure for the Pulmonary Critical Care Physician
7. Pulmonary Hypertension
8. Exacerbation of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
9. Lung Cancer
10. Aspergillus Lung Disease
11. Oral Anaerobic Lung Infection, Aspiration Pneumonia, Lung Abscess and Empyema
12. Chronic Cough
13. Cough Syncope
14. Bronchiectasis
15. Sarcoidosis
16. Acute Venous Thromboembolic Disease –
17. Pneumothorax (PTX) and Bronchopleural Fistulas (BPF): Air in the Pleural Space
18. Smoking Cessation
19. Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease and Its Mimics
Section 2 Critical Care
20. Shock
21. Invasive Mechanical ventilation
22. Non-Invasive Ventilatory Support with BIPAP
23. Tracheostomy
24. hemoptysis
25. Salt and Water: The Physiology of Volume and Tonicity Regulation
26. Diabetic Emergencies
27. The Obtunded Inpatient with Normal Vital Signs
28. Bedside Presentations in the ICU
29. Code Status
30. Advanced Care Planning and the Family Meeting-
31. Compassionate, Terminal Extubation
32. ICU Pearls
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480567
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480550
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323399524
About the Author
Judd Landsberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, Section Chief for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Medical Director for Respitory Therapy, Veterans Administration Medical Center, La Jolla, California