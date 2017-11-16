Clinical Practice Manual for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, by Judd W. Landsberg, MD, is a unique point-of-care manual that provides essential information on managing inpatients and outpatients with common, serious respiratory and internal medicine presentation and problems. Easy-to-follow diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms are accompanied by case-based illustrations encountered on a daily basis by attendings, fellows, residents, and students. The bulleted format, concise approach, and familiar examples provide a framework for effective teaching, learning, and patient care.