Clinical Practice Manual for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323399524, 9780323480567

Clinical Practice Manual for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Judd Landsberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323480567
eBook ISBN: 9780323480550
Paperback ISBN: 9780323399524
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2017
Page Count: 384
Description

Clinical Practice Manual for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, by Judd W. Landsberg, MD, is a unique point-of-care manual that provides essential information on managing inpatients and outpatients with common, serious respiratory and internal medicine presentation and problems. Easy-to-follow diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms are accompanied by case-based illustrations encountered on a daily basis by attendings, fellows, residents, and students. The bulleted format, concise approach, and familiar examples provide a framework for effective teaching, learning, and patient care.

Key Features

  • Identifies common but important misconceptions that are regularly encountered in pulmonary and critical care training.

  • Uses a concise, bulleted format throughout, helping you find key information quickly.

  • Illustrates cases with primary data such as x-rays, monitor strips, ventilator wave forms, and other familiar documentation.

  • Helps you develop your ability to effectively explain your thought process in the clinical setting to other practitioners at the bedside.

  • Serves as a ‘teachers guide’ for clinician educators, organizing topics in an easy to teach fashion, amenable to ‘chalk talks’ and bedside didactics

  • Provides focused discussions of basic physiology and pathophysiology related to pulmonary and critical care medicine.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Pulmonary

1. Approach to Oxygenation, Hypoxemia and Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure

2. Ventilation and Hypercapnic Respiratory Failure

4. The Chest Radiograph

5. Evaluating Chronic Dyspnea, Dyspnea on Exertion and Exercise Limitation

6. Heart Failure for the Pulmonary Critical Care Physician

7. Pulmonary Hypertension

8. Exacerbation of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome

9. Lung Cancer

10. Aspergillus Lung Disease

11. Oral Anaerobic Lung Infection, Aspiration Pneumonia, Lung Abscess and Empyema

12. Chronic Cough

13. Cough Syncope

14. Bronchiectasis

15. Sarcoidosis

16. Acute Venous Thromboembolic Disease –

17. Pneumothorax (PTX) and Bronchopleural Fistulas (BPF): Air in the Pleural Space

18. Smoking Cessation

19. Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease and Its Mimics

　

Section 2 Critical Care

20. Shock

21. Invasive Mechanical ventilation

22. Non-Invasive Ventilatory Support with BIPAP

23. Tracheostomy

24. hemoptysis

25. Salt and Water: The Physiology of Volume and Tonicity Regulation

26. Diabetic Emergencies

27. The Obtunded Inpatient with Normal Vital Signs

28. Bedside Presentations in the ICU

29. Code Status

30. Advanced Care Planning and the Family Meeting-

31. Compassionate, Terminal Extubation

32. ICU Pearls

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323480567
eBook ISBN:
9780323480550
Paperback ISBN:
9780323399524

About the Author

Judd Landsberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, Section Chief for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Medical Director for Respitory Therapy, Veterans Administration Medical Center, La Jolla, California

