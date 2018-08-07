Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics
6th Edition
Description
Now fully revised and updated in its sixth edition, Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics combines the skills of an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, pharmacists and nurses to present an integrated understanding of disease processes, evidence-based clinical pharmacology and optimal drug regimes. Register your StudentConsult PIN for access to the e-book.
Key Features
- Key points boxes at the beginning of each chapter
- Case-study boxes throughout the chapters
- Each chapter co-written by a pharmacist and a clinician
- In-depth treatment of therapeutics to support pharmaceutical prescribing
- Logical order and format: key points, epidemiology, aetiology, disease, clinical manifestations, investigations and treatment, drugs used in treatment.
- Dosage reference sources given where appropriate, along with useful websites and further reading for each chapter.
-
Organised by body system
Table of Contents
Section 1: General
- Clinical pharmacy process
- Prescribing
- Practical pharmacokinetics
- Drug interactions
- Adverse drug reactions
- Laboratory data
- Parenteral nutrition
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Neonates
- Paediatrics
- Geriatrics
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Constipation and diarrhoea
- Adverse effects of drugs on the liver
- Liver disease.
- Acute kidney injury
- Chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease
- Hypertension
- Coronary heart disease
- Chronic heart failure
- Arrhythmias
- Thrombosis
- Dyslipidaemia
- Asthma
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Insomnia
- Anxiety disorders
- Affective disorders
- Schizophrenia
- Epilepsy
- Parkinson's disease
- Dementia
- Pain
- Nausea and vomiting
- Respiratory infections
- Urinary tract infections
- Gastrointestinal infections
- Infective meningitis
- Surgical site infection and antimicrobial prophylaxis
- Tuberculosis
- HIV infection.
- Fungal infections
- Thyroid and parathyroid disorders
- Diabetes mellitus
- Menstrual cycle disorders
- Menopause
- Drugs in pregnancy and lactation
- Prostate disease.
- Anaemia.
- Leukaemia
- Lymphomas
- Solid tumours.
- Rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis
- Gout and hyperuricaemia
- Glaucoma
- Drug-induced skin disorders
- Eczema and psoriasis
- Wounds.
Section 2: Life stages
Section 3: TherapeuticsGastrointestinal disorders
Section 4: Appendices.
Medical abbreviations
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702070112
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702070129
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070099
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070105
About the Editor
Cate Whittlesea
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Associate Director Clinical Examination, UCL School of Pharmacy, University College London, London, UK
Karen Hodson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director MSc in Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacist Independent Prescribing Programmes, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK.