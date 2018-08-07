Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702070129, 9780702070099

Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics

6th Edition

Editors: Cate Whittlesea Karen Hodson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702070112
Paperback ISBN: 9780702070129
eBook ISBN: 9780702070099
eBook ISBN: 9780702070105
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th August 2018
Page Count: 1112
Description

Now fully revised and updated in its sixth edition, Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics combines the skills of an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, pharmacists and nurses to present an integrated understanding of disease processes, evidence-based clinical pharmacology and optimal drug regimes. Register your StudentConsult PIN for access to the e-book.

Key Features

  • Key points boxes at the beginning of each chapter

  • Case-study boxes throughout the chapters

  • Each chapter co-written by a pharmacist and a clinician

  • In-depth treatment of therapeutics to support pharmaceutical prescribing

  • Logical order and format: key points, epidemiology, aetiology, disease, clinical manifestations, investigations and treatment, drugs used in treatment.

  • Dosage reference sources given where appropriate, along with useful websites and further reading for each chapter.

  • Organised by body system

Table of Contents

Section 1: General

  1. Clinical pharmacy process

  2. Prescribing

  3. Practical pharmacokinetics

  4. Drug interactions

  5. Adverse drug reactions

  6. Laboratory data

  7. Parenteral nutrition

  8. Pharmacoeconomics

    9. Section 2: Life stages

  9. Neonates

  10. Paediatrics

  11. Geriatrics

    12. Section 3: TherapeuticsGastrointestinal disorders

  12. Peptic ulcer disease

  13. Inflammatory bowel disease

  14. Constipation and diarrhoea

  15. Adverse effects of drugs on the liver

  16. Liver disease.

  17. Acute kidney injury

  18. Chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease

  19. Hypertension

  20. Coronary heart disease

  21. Chronic heart failure

  22. Arrhythmias

  23. Thrombosis

  24. Dyslipidaemia

  25. Asthma

  26. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

  27. Insomnia

  28. Anxiety disorders

  29. Affective disorders

  30. Schizophrenia

  31. Epilepsy

  32. Parkinson's disease
  33. Dementia

  34. Pain

  35. Nausea and vomiting

  36. Respiratory infections

  37. Urinary tract infections

  38. Gastrointestinal infections

  39. Infective meningitis

  40. Surgical site infection and antimicrobial prophylaxis

  41. Tuberculosis

  42. HIV infection.

  43. Fungal infections

  44. Thyroid and parathyroid disorders

  45. Diabetes mellitus

  46. Menstrual cycle disorders

  47. Menopause

  48. Drugs in pregnancy and lactation

  49. Prostate disease.

  50. Anaemia.

  51. Leukaemia

  52. Lymphomas

  53. Solid tumours.

  54. Rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis

  55. Gout and hyperuricaemia

  56. Glaucoma

  57. Drug-induced skin disorders

  58. Eczema and psoriasis

  59. Wounds.

Section 4: Appendices.

Medical abbreviations

Glossary

Index

About the Editor

Cate Whittlesea

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Associate Director Clinical Examination, UCL School of Pharmacy, University College London, London, UK

Karen Hodson

Affiliations and Expertise

Director MSc in Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacist Independent Prescribing Programmes, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK.

