Clinical Pharmacology of Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 39-3
1st Edition
Dr. Hunt has assembled a group of top experts to discuss the newest and most successful medical therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The issue is divided into sections devoted to each of these diseases states or disorders: acid-related disorders, functional gastrointestinal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal oncology, and hepatitis; the last 2 articles address the future directions in gastrointestinal pharmacotherapy. Articles of special interest include those on Anti-TNFα Drugs and New Biological Drugs for IBD, 5-ASA Drugs and Modified Formulations, and Potential for Manipulation of the Microbiome in Gastrointestional Disease.
- English
- © Saunders 2010
- 11th November 2010
- Saunders
- 9781437725247
Richard Hunt Author
Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, McMaster University Faculty of Health Sciences, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada