Clinical Pharmacology of Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437725247

Clinical Pharmacology of Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Hunt
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725247
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2010
Description

Dr. Hunt has assembled a group of top experts to discuss the newest and most successful medical therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases.  The issue is divided into sections devoted to each of these diseases states or disorders:  acid-related disorders, functional gastrointestinal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal oncology, and hepatitis; the last 2 articles address the future directions in gastrointestinal pharmacotherapy.  Articles of special interest include those on  Anti-TNFα Drugs and New Biological Drugs for IBD, 5-ASA Drugs and Modified Formulations, and Potential for Manipulation of the Microbiome in Gastrointestional Disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437725247

About the Authors

Richard Hunt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, McMaster University Faculty of Health Sciences, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

