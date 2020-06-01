Clinical Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708418, 9780323708449

Clinical Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Newman Gwen Essex Lory Laughter Satheesh Elangovan
Paperback ISBN: 9780323708418
eBook ISBN: 9780323708449
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 800
About the Author

Michael Newman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA

Gwen Essex

Lory Laughter

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Periodontics, Department of Dental Hygiene, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, University of the Pacific, San Francisco, CA

Satheesh Elangovan

