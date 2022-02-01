Clinical Pathology Board Review - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323695466

Clinical Pathology Board Review

2nd Edition

Authors: Suzanne Arinsburg Jeffrey Jhang
Paperback ISBN: 9780323695466
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2022
Page Count: 710
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get the most from your study time with this highly illustrated, comprehensive review tool! Clinical Pathology Board Review, 2nd Edition, covers all major subject areas of clinical pathology, offering abundant multiple-choice questions that mimic what you’ll see on the certification and recertification exam. Completing and studying the answers and explanations makes it easy to review key concepts in laboratory medicine, correlate these concepts to the associated clinical or laboratory information, and apply what you’ve learned to the diagnosis and management of human disease. Use this outstanding review tool alone or as a companion to Anatomic Pathology Board Review, 3rd Edition.

Details

No. of pages:
710
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2023
Published:
1st February 2022
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323695466

About the Authors

Suzanne Arinsburg

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pathology, Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Jeffrey Jhang

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Blood Bank and Transfusion Service, Associate Professor of Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.