Clinical Pathology Board Review
2nd Edition
Description
Get the most from your study time with this highly illustrated, comprehensive review tool! Clinical Pathology Board Review, 2nd Edition, covers all major subject areas of clinical pathology, offering abundant multiple-choice questions that mimic what you’ll see on the certification and recertification exam. Completing and studying the answers and explanations makes it easy to review key concepts in laboratory medicine, correlate these concepts to the associated clinical or laboratory information, and apply what you’ve learned to the diagnosis and management of human disease. Use this outstanding review tool alone or as a companion to Anatomic Pathology Board Review, 3rd Edition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2023
- Published:
- 1st February 2022
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323695466
About the Authors
Suzanne Arinsburg
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pathology, Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Jeffrey Jhang
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Blood Bank and Transfusion Service, Associate Professor of Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, New York
