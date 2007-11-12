Clinical Ocular Pharmacology
5th Edition
Description
Written by experts in the field, this comprehensive resource offers valuable information on the practical uses of drugs in primary eye care. Discussions of the pharmacology of ocular drugs such as anti-infective agents, anti-glaucoma drugs, and anti-allergy drugs lead to more in-depth information on ocular drugs used to treat a variety of disorders, including diseases of the eyelids, corneal diseases, ocular infections, and glaucoma. The book also covers ocular toxicology, focusing on drug interactions, ocular effects of systemic drugs, and life-threatening systemic emergencies.
Key Features
- A logical organization makes it easy to find essential information.
- Complete coverage of the basic fundamentals of pharmacology such as ocular drug delivery and ocular drug formulations.
- Comprehensive reviews of the pharmacology of specific classes of agents such as the cycloplegics, antiglaucoma drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, ocular irrigating solutions, and contact lens care products.
- In-depth information on ocular drugs used in clinical practice, including chapters on drugs used to treat eyelid disorders, lacrimal diseases, conjunctiva diseases, corneal diseases, allergies, uveitis, postoperative cataract, retinal diseases, and glaucoma.
- Coverage of ocular toxicology, including drug interactions, ocular effects of systemic drugs, and life-threatening systemic emergencies.
Table of Contents
Part One: Fundamental Concepts in Ocular Pharmacy
Chapter 1: Pharmacotherapy of the Ophthalmic
Patient
Chapter 2: Ophthalmic Drug Formulations
Chapter 3: Ophthalmic Drug Delivery
Chapter 4: Pharmaceutical and Regulatory Aspects of Ocular Drug Administration
Chapter 5: Legal Aspects of Drug Administration
Part Two: Pharmacology of Ocular Drugs
Chapter 6: Local Anesthetics
Chapter 7: Analgesics for Treatment of Acute Ocular Pain
Chapter 8: Mydriatic and Mydrilytics
Chapter 9: Cycloplegics
Chapter 10: Ocular Hypotensive Drugs
Chapter 11: Anti-Infective Drugs
Chapter 12: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Chapter 13: Antiallergy Drugs and Decongestants
Chapter 14: Preparations for Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease
Chapter 15: Antiedema Drugs
Chapter 16: Dyes
Chapter 17: Nutritional Agents
Chapter 18: Drugs for Retinal Diseases
Part Three: Ocular Drugs in Clinical Practice
Chapter 19: Topical and Regional Anesthesia
Chapter 20: Dilation of the Pupil
Chapter 21: Cycloplegic Refraction
Chapter 22: Neuro-Ophthalmic Disorders
Chapter 23: Diseases of the Eyelids
Chapter 24: Diseases of the Lacrimal System
Chapter 25: Diseases of the Conjunctiva
Chapter 26: Diseases of the Cornea
Chapter 27: Allergic Eye Disease
Chapter 28: Diseases of the Sclera
Chapter 29: Uveitis
Chapter 30: Postoperative Care of the Cataract Patient
Chapter 31: Diseases of the Retina
Chapter 32: Thyroid-Related Eye Disease
Chapter 33: Pharmacologic Management of Strabismus
Chapter 34: Medical Management of the Glaucomas
Part Four: Toxicology
Chapter 35: Ocular Effects of Systemic Drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 12th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039065
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675765
About the Author
Jimmy Bartlett
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optometry, School of Optometry, University of Alabama at Birmingham; Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL, USA
Siret Jaanus
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacology, Department of Biological Sciences, State University of New York, State College of Optometry, NY; Professor Emerita, Southern California College of Optometry, Fullerton, CA, USA