Clinical Neurotherapy
1st Edition
Application of Techniques for Treatment
Description
Neurotherapy, sometimes called EEG biofeedback and/or neurobiofeedback involves techniques designed to manipulate brain waves through non-invasive means and are used as treatment for a variety of psychological and medical disorders. The disorders covered include ADHD, mood regulation, addiction, pain, sleep disorders, and traumatic brain injury. This book introduces specific techniques, related equipment and necessary training for the clinical practitioner. Sections focus on treatment for specific disorders and which individual techniques can be used to treat the same disorder and examples of application and the evidence base for use are described.
Key Features
- An introduction for clinical practitioners and psychologists investigating neurotherapy techniques and application
- Includes coverage of common disorders such as ADHD, mood regulation, addiction, pain, sleep disorders, and traumatic brain injury
- Includes evidence base for use
- Includes training methods for new users
Readership
Clinical psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and professionals working in clinical and rehabilitation settings.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Foreword
Chapter One. Definitions, Standard of Care and Ethical Considerations
Introduction
Definitions
Guidelines for Ethical Practice and Liability Protection
References
Chapter Two. An Introductory Perspective on the Emerging Application of qEEG in Neurofeedback
Database Construction
Concerns Regarding Normative Databases
Other Factors Affecting Data
Additional Analysis Methods
Loreta
Collection Methods
Artifacts and Challenges to Collecting Data
Reading a Map
The Cortical Window and Default Mode
Connecting Frequency Function to Location Function by Symptom
Dominant Frequency
Asymmetry
Map Analysis Theory
Discriminant Analysis
More on Network Analysis
Where IS IT Going?
Approaches to Reading a qEEG Map
Protocol Derivation
qEEG Reports
References
Chapter Three. Neurofeedback and Psychopharmacology: Designing Effective Treatment Based on Cognitive and EEG Effects of Medications
Pharmaco-EEG
Anxiolytics
Other Anxiolytics
Stimulant Medications
Antidepressants
Antipsychotics
Summary
References
Chapter Four. Hidden Factors Thwarting Success: A Sociotechnical Field Theory Application for the Neurofeedback Therapist
Thinking about the Field of Treatment
The Sociotechnical Soiree: Sentient, Physical, Technical and Boundary Forces within and between Patient and Therapist
ADD/ADHD as the Great Concealer
The Family as a Hidden Factor
Methodology as a Hidden Factor: Good Clinical Hygiene
Conclusion
References
Chapter Five. Defining Developing Evidence-Based Medicine Databases Proving Treatment Efficacy
References
Chapter Six. Treating Attention Deficits and Impulse Control
Introduction
A Case Report of Neurofeedback Treatment
From Behavior to Brain
Medication in ADHD: Treatment through Dopamine and Norepinephrine
NONMEDICATION Neuromodulation as a Treatment Method for ADHD: Different Approaches to the Same Disorder
General Comments Concerning Research on Neuromodulation Techniques with ADHD
From Brain to Behavior
Methods of Neurofeedback and the Framework of Attention
From Brain to Behavior
References
Further Reading
Chapter Seven. Treating Mood Disorders
Neurofeedback for Depression
Auditory–Visual Stimulation
Cranial Electrostimulation
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
Vagal Nerve Stimulation
Conclusion
References
Chapter Eight. Diagnosing and Treating Closed Head Injury: Exposing and Defeating the Mild Huge Monster
Introduction
Epidemiology
Pathophysiology
Diagnostic Tools
Electroencephalography (EEG)
Diagnosis of MTBI with EEG
Treating the “Silent Epidemic”
EEG Biofeedback
Transcranial Stimulation Tools
Intracranial Stimulation
Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Nine. Treating Thought Disorders
Thought Disorders, Psychosis
qEEG, Neuroimaging Studies, VARETA, LORETA
Psychopharmacological Treatment
Scientific Evidence of NonMedication Treatment Models in Psychosis
Conclusions
References
Chapter Ten. Treating Chronic Pain Disorders
References
Chapter Eleven. Treating Addiction Disorders
Introduction
Studies of EEG Biofeedback in Substance Abuse Treatment
Integrating Neurotherapy with other Therapies
Rationale for Neurofeedback Application in Adolescent Substance Abusers with Comorbid Disruptive Behavioral Disorders
Treatment Strategies for ADHD and Substance Abuse in Adolescents
Neurofeedback-Based Intervention in Drug Abusing Adolescents with ADHD
Further Research
References
Chapter Twelve. Neurofeedback for Seizure Disorders: Origins, Mechanisms and Best Practices
Origins of Neurofeedback in the Treatment of Seizure Disorders
Mechanisms
Clinical Considerations
References
Further Reading
Chapter Thirteen. Diagnosing and Treating Developmental Disorders with qEEG and Neurotherapy
Introduction
The Role of qEEG in the Description and Classification of Developmental Disorders
Single-Site Training and Emerging Neuroscientific Findings about Neural Networks
Special Considerations of qEEG Assessment and Persons with Developmental Disorders
General Considerations in Treatment Planning and Treatment for Developmental Disorders
Principles of Planning Neurofeedback Treatment of Developmental Disorders
Research on Neurofeedback Treatment of Specific Developmental Disabilities
Conclusions
References
Chapter Fourteen. Nutrition for ADHD and Autism
Nutrigenomics, Epigenetics, Nutrients and Lifestyle
Omega-3 (n-3) and Omega-6 (n-6) Essential Fatty Acid (EFA) balance
Zinc as an Essential Nutrient for Health
Magnesium
Evidence-Based Prescribing of Nutrients
References
Chapter Fifteen. Vision Therapy as a Complementary Procedure During Neurotherapy
Introduction
Vision Training
Optometric Research
Controversy
Suggestions for Clinical Practice
References
Chapter Sixteen. Future Considerations
Introduction
Classification of Neurotherapy Systems
Individualized Assessment and Treatment
Integration and Ease of Use
Localization and Connectivity-based Methods
Integrated Systems
External Factors Affecting Neurotherapy
References
Bibliography
Index
About the Editor
David Cantor
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychological Sciences Institute, Suwanee, GA, USA
James R. Evans
Dr. James Evans is licensed in clinical and school psychology. Following graduation with a bachelor's degree in education, and a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, he taught in a public high school. Later he earned a master's degree in psychology. After working for three years at a state hospital and a county mental health center, he attended Peabody College of Vanderbilt University where he received a Ph.D. degree in psychology. He was on the faculty of the Psychology Department at the University of South Carolina for thirty years, and is retired from that position. He has completed postdoctoral work in neuropsychology at the University of California at San Francisco, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. For over thirty years he also has maintained a successful private practice involving working with children and adults in hospital, school, prison, and private office settings. He has expertise in psychological, neuropsychological and psychoeducational assessment, as well as years of experience in psychotherapy and neurotherapy.. He is the author of thirty-five journal articles and five book chapters, and editor or co-editor of eight psychology-related books, including Rhythm in Psychological, Linguistic and Musical Processes, published in 1986. Presently he is self-employed as a psychologist at the Sterlingworth Center in Greenville, SC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, USA
Reviews
"…an updated review of neurotherapy techniques, such as qEEG…, which scientifically and objectively evaluates a person's brainwave function, allowing individualized neurofeedback treatment…they envision the book as a desk reference for clinicians and researchers for what works and what doesn't when applying methodologies such as cognitive rehabilitation, vision training, and nutritional or integrative medicine." --ProtoView.com, February 2014