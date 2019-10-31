Ideal for DM and DNB in Neurology; Electrodiagnostic Laboratories; Neurologists and MD (Physiology, Psychiatry and Medicine)

Clinical neurophysiology has evolved as an extension of clinical examination. This book has three main parts of electrodiagnosis – nerve conduction, electromyography and evoked potentials. The emphasis is on correct method of conducting the test including pitfalls, precautions, and proper interpretation of the results. The normal values of various tests have been provided. The application of nerve conduction, electromyography and evoked potentials in various neurological disorders has been discussed for bedside application and clinical problem solving.