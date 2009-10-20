Clinical Medicine in Dental Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131221822

Clinical Medicine in Dental Practice

1st Edition

Authors: G B Sattur Shyam Amur
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221822
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th October 2009
Table of Contents

1. History Taking

2. General Physical Examination

3. The Cardiovascular System

4. Respiratory System

5. Oral Cavity Examination

6. Abdominal Examination

7. Endocrine and Metabolic Disease

8. Central Nervous System

9. Haematologic Disorders

10. Psychological Problems in Dental Practice

11. Examination of a Child

12. Examination of the Elderly Patient

13. Dental Management of Medically Compromised Patients

14. Medical Emergencies on the Dental Chair

15. Dental Considerations in Organ Transplant Patients

16. Dental Considerations in a Patient with Renal Disease

17. HIV/AIDS and Dental Practice

18. Infectious Diseases

19. Nutrition

20. Medical Evaluation of the Surgical Patient

21. Viva-voce in Medicine

22. Proforma for History Taking

23. Example of a Typical Case Record

About the Author

G B Sattur

Shyam Amur

