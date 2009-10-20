Clinical Medicine in Dental Practice
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. History Taking
2. General Physical Examination
3. The Cardiovascular System
4. Respiratory System
5. Oral Cavity Examination
6. Abdominal Examination
7. Endocrine and Metabolic Disease
8. Central Nervous System
9. Haematologic Disorders
10. Psychological Problems in Dental Practice
11. Examination of a Child
12. Examination of the Elderly Patient
13. Dental Management of Medically Compromised Patients
14. Medical Emergencies on the Dental Chair
15. Dental Considerations in Organ Transplant Patients
16. Dental Considerations in a Patient with Renal Disease
17. HIV/AIDS and Dental Practice
18. Infectious Diseases
19. Nutrition
20. Medical Evaluation of the Surgical Patient
21. Viva-voce in Medicine
22. Proforma for History Taking
23. Example of a Typical Case Record
