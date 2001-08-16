The principal goal of Clinical Geropsychology was to assemble the contributions of a group of international experts whose work has focused on the psychology of aging and the field of clinical geropsychology. The chapters in this volume survey many of the significant contributions to our knowledge of the mental health problems of older adults, their clinical assessment, and the empirical support for our clinical interventions.



In 1900 the average life expectancy in the USA was 49 years. There was relatively little need at that time for a psychology of aging, much less a clinical psychology of aging. That situation has dramatically changed over the past century and will continue to do so for many years. Today, adults 65 years of age and older comprise approximately 12.7% of the US population. With increasing age come increased risks of physical health problems and the field of clinical geropsychology continues to evolve as more researchers and clinicians begin to address the mental health needs of our increasing older adult population.



Clinical Geropsychology examines the emerging field of clinical psychology beginning with a review of this area of research, presenting important epidemiological information. The volume then offers a detailed look at issues that range from analyzing physiological and cognitive aspects to cognitive changes and specific neurological disorders common among older adults. Specific topics covered include sexuality, bereavement, anxiety, substance abuse, and schizophrenia. Each chapter presents a summary of clinical research and its practical application. Voids in the knowledge base are also noted, along with recommendations for the direction of future investigations. The volume also addresses management problems such as incontinence, wandering, and aggressive behavior, and reviews the various mental health care systems available in different countries.



Clinical Geropsychology was previously published as Volume 7 of the highly acclaimed major reference work, Comprehensive Clinical Psychology, the single, most comprehensive source of information in the field of Clinical Psychology.