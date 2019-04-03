Clinical Genome Sequencing
1st Edition
Psychological Considerations
Description
Clinical Genome Sequencing: Psychological Aspects thoroughly details key psychological factors to consider while implementing genome sequencing in clinical practice, taking into account the subtleties of genetic risk assessment, patient consent and best practices for sharing genomic findings. Chapter contributions from leading international researchers and practitioners cover topics ranging from the current state of genomic testing, to patient consent, patient responses to sequencing data, common uncertainties, direct-to-consumer genomics, the role of genome sequencing in precision medicine, genetic counseling and genome sequencing, genome sequencing in pediatrics, genome sequencing in prenatal testing, and ethical issues in genome sequencing.
Applied clinical case studies support concept illustration, making this an invaluable, practical reference for this important and multifaceted topic area within genomic medicine.
Key Features
- Features contributions from leading international researchers and practitioners versed in the psychosocial dimensions of genomic medicine implementation
- Presents clinical case studies that support concept illustration, making this an invaluable reference for students, researchers, and clinicians looking for practical guidance in this important and multifaceted topic area
- Details the current state of genomic testing, expectations of genome sequencing, patient consent, patient responses to sequencing data, uncertainties in genome sequencing, direct-to-consumer genome sequencing, and more
Readership
Students, physicians, and researchers in the field of medical genetics and personalized medicine; medical practitioners across medical disciplines as well as systems biology, molecular medicine, and genetic epidemiology; genetic counselors
Table of Contents
1. Genetic Testing Expanded
Aad Tibben and Barbara Bowles Biesecker
2. Responses to Sequencing Information
Leslie Biesecker and Barbara Bowles Biesecker
3. Consenting Patients to Genome Sequencing
Heidi Carmen Howard
4. Judgement and Decision Making in Genome Sequencing
William Klein and Barbara Bowles Biesecker
5. Uncertainties in Genome Sequencing
Barbara Bowles Biesecker and Aad Tibben
6. Direct to Consumer Genome Sequencing
Cecile Janssens
7. Precision (Personalized) Medicine
Marc S. Williams
8. Genetic Counseling and Genomic Sequencing
Barbara Bernhardt
9. Genome Sequencing in Pediatrics
Candice Cornelis
10. Genome Sequencing in Prenatal Testing and Screening
Sam Riedijk
11. Genome Sequencing in Psychiatric Disorders
Christian Bouwkamp
12. Ethical Issues in Genome Sequencing
Guido de Wert
13. Summary of Key Areas for Research
Barbara Bowles Biesecker and Aad Tibben
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 3rd April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133361
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133354
About the Editor
Aad Tibben
Dr. Aad Tibben was professor at the Department of Clinical Genetics at the Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands and has a private practice as a psychotherapist. Dr. Tibben served as project Leader of the research line on psychological effects of predictive DNA-testing for late onset hereditary disorders. In 2018 he received the first Aad Tibben Award from the European Meeting on Psychosocial Aspects of Genetics (EMPAG). Dr. Tibben has published more than 170 papers in peer reviewed journals including the European Journal of Human Genetics, the Journal of Genetic Counseling, and Clinical Genetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Genetics, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands
Barbara Biesecker
Dr. Barbara B. Biesecker is a Distinguished Fellow at RTI, International. Dr. Biesecker was Head of the National Human Genome Research Institute’s (NHGRI) Genetic Services Research Unit and Director of the Johns Hopkins University/NHGRI Genetic Counseling Graduate Program for 24 years. Dr. Biesecker served as president in 1989, and received the National Leadership Award from the National Society of Genetic Counselors in 2015. Dr. Biesecker has published over 150 papers in peer reviewed journals including JAMA IM, Genetics in Medicine, Patient Education and Counseling, Clinical Genetics and the European Journal of Human Genetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the National Human Genome Research Institute’s (NHGRI) Genetic Services unit and Director, Genetic Counselor Training Program, NHGRI