Clinical Examination Essentials
5th Edition
An Introduction to Clinical Skills (and how to pass your clinical exams)
Description
Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination Essentials 5e provides an introduction to the skills required to successfully pass your clinical exams.
It offers tips on how to impress your examiners and highlights key steps in taking a history and conducting a physical examination. With practice these will become second nature, even under the stress of exam conditions.
We hope that Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination Essentials inspires you to master your clinical skills and embark on a successful medical career. If you are looking to further develop your history taking and examination techniques, Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination: A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis provides greater detail (and more jokes).
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: How to pass your clinical exams
Chapter 2: Taking the history
Chapter 3: Advanced history taking
Chapter 4: Beginning the examination
Chapter 5: The heart and cardiovascular system
Chapter 6: The chest
Chapter 7: The abdomen
Chapter 8: Neurology
Chapter 9: The eyes, ears, nose and throat
Chapter 10: The thyroid and endocrine system
Chapter 11: The breasts
Chapter 12: The joints
Chapter 13: The skin
Chapter 14: Assessment of the older patient
Chapter 15: Assessment of the acutely ill patient
Chapter 16: Examining the systems of the body
Chapter 17: Writing and presenting the history and physical examination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543118
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587426
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587419
About the Author
Nicholas Talley
Nicholas J Talley, MD (NSW), PhD (Syd), MMedSci (Clin Epi)(Newc.), FAHMS, FRACP, FAFPHM, FRCP (Lond. & Edin.), FACP , Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Research, University of Newcastle, Australia Professor of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medicine, University of Newcastle, Australia President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians Chair-Elect, Committee of Presidents of Medical Colleges (CPMC) Hon. Treasurer, Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, Australia Adjunct Professor and Consultant, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, NC, USA Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Research, University of Newcastle, Australia Professor of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medicine, University of Newcastle, Australia President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians Chair-Elect, Committee of Presidents of Medical Colleges (CPMC) Hon. Treasurer, Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, Australia Adjunct Professor and Consultant, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, NC, USA Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
Simon O’Connor
Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia