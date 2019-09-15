Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination Essentials 5e provides an introduction to the skills required to successfully pass your clinical exams.

It offers tips on how to impress your examiners and highlights key steps in taking a history and conducting a physical examination. With practice these will become second nature, even under the stress of exam conditions.

We hope that Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination Essentials inspires you to master your clinical skills and embark on a successful medical career. If you are looking to further develop your history taking and examination techniques, Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination: A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis provides greater detail (and more jokes).