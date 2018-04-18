Clinical Examination, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Recapturing the Lost Art
Preface: The Clinical Examination in Twenty-First Century Medicine
The Enduring Value of the Physical Examination
The Physical Examination as Ritual: Social Sciences and Embodiment in the Context of the Physical Examination
The Hypothesis-Driven Physical Examination
The Role of Technology in the Bedside Encounter
Diagnostic Errors and the Bedside Clinical
The Outpatient Physical Examination
The Electronic Health Record and the Clinical Examination
Communication and Ethics in the Clinical Examination
Improving Observational Skills to Enhance the Clinical Examination
Patient-Centered Bedside Rounds and the Clinical Examination
The Clinical Examination and Socially At-Risk Populations: The Examination Matters for Health Disparities
Clinical Examination Component of Telemedicine, Telehealth, mHealth, and Connected Health Medical Practices
Clinical Skills Assessment in the Twenty-First Century
Digital Tools to Enhance Clinical Reasoning
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Brian Garibaldi, is devoted to Clinical Examination. Articles in this issue include: Introduction to the Clinical Examination; The Enduring Diagnostic Value of the Physical Exam; The Physical Exam as Ritual - Social Sciences in the Context of the Physical Exam; The Hypothesis Driven Physical Exam; The Role of Technology in the "Clinical Exam 2.0”; Clinical Reasoning at the Bedside; The Outpatient Clinical Exam; The Electronic Health Record and the Clinical Exam; Communication and Ethics in the Clinical Exam; Improving Observational Skills to Enhance the Clinical Exam; The Role of Bedside Rounds in the Clinical Examination; Communication with Patients from Culturally and Socially Diverse Populations; Telemedicine and the Clinical Exam; Clinical Skills Assessment in the 21st Century; and Emerging Tools to Enhance Clinical Reasoning Skills.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583633
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583626
About the Authors
Brian Garibaldi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine