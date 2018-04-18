Clinical Examination, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583626, 9780323583633

Clinical Examination, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-3

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Garibaldi
eBook ISBN: 9780323583633
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583626
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th April 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword: Recapturing the Lost Art

Preface: The Clinical Examination in Twenty-First Century Medicine

The Enduring Value of the Physical Examination

The Physical Examination as Ritual: Social Sciences and Embodiment in the Context of the Physical Examination

The Hypothesis-Driven Physical Examination

The Role of Technology in the Bedside Encounter

Diagnostic Errors and the Bedside Clinical

The Outpatient Physical Examination

The Electronic Health Record and the Clinical Examination

Communication and Ethics in the Clinical Examination

Improving Observational Skills to Enhance the Clinical Examination

Patient-Centered Bedside Rounds and the Clinical Examination

The Clinical Examination and Socially At-Risk Populations: The Examination Matters for Health Disparities

Clinical Examination Component of Telemedicine, Telehealth, mHealth, and Connected Health Medical Practices

Clinical Skills Assessment in the Twenty-First Century

Digital Tools to Enhance Clinical Reasoning

Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Brian Garibaldi, is devoted to Clinical Examination. Articles in this issue include: Introduction to the Clinical Examination; The Enduring Diagnostic Value of the Physical Exam; The Physical Exam as Ritual - Social Sciences in the Context of the Physical Exam; The Hypothesis Driven Physical Exam; The Role of Technology in the "Clinical Exam 2.0”; Clinical Reasoning at the Bedside; The Outpatient Clinical Exam; The Electronic Health Record and the Clinical Exam; Communication and Ethics in the Clinical Exam; Improving Observational Skills to Enhance the Clinical Exam; The Role of Bedside Rounds in the Clinical Examination; Communication with Patients from Culturally and Socially Diverse Populations; Telemedicine and the Clinical Exam; Clinical Skills Assessment in the 21st Century; and Emerging Tools to Enhance Clinical Reasoning Skills.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583633
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583626

About the Authors

Brian Garibaldi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.