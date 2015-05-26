Clinical Equine Oncology

Preface

Glossary

Section 1: Basic Principles of Oncology

1. Introduction

2. The Challenges and Problems of Equine Oncological Practice

3. Tumour Nomenclature

4. Biology of Tumour Growth

5. Clinical Effects of Cancer in Horses

6. Paraneoplastic Syndromes

7. Principles of Diagnosis

8. Pathological Methods in Equine Oncology

9. Principles of Oncological Therapy

Section 2: Pathology

10. Introduction

11. Sarcoids

12. Squamous Cell Carcinoma

13. Melanocytic Neoplasms

14. Other Epithelial Neoplasms: Cutaneous, Mucocutaneous and Ocular Adnexal

15. Internal Surface-based Neoplasia: Mesothelioma

16. Mesenchymal Neoplasms: Fibrous and Adipose

17. Nerve Sheath Neoplasms

18. Smooth Muscle and Skeletal Muscle Neoplasms

19. Bone and Dental Region Neoplasms

20. Vascular Neoplasms

21. Haematopoietic (Round Cell) Neoplasms

22. Central and Peripheral Nervous System Neoplasms

23. Internal Ocular Neoplasms

24. Endocrine and Neuroendocrine Neoplasms

25. Gonadal Neoplasms

26. Stem or Progenitor Cell Neoplasms

Section 3: Practitioner’s Guide to Equine Tumours

27. Approach to the Suspected or Confirmed Cancer Case

28. Tumours of the Alimentary Tract and Abdominal Cavity

29. Tumours of the Upper and Lower Respiratory Tract

30. Tumours of the Cardiovascular System

31. Tumours of the Skin

32. Tumours of the Endocrine and Neuroendocrine Systems

33. Tumours of Nerves and Nervous Tissues

34. Tumours of the Eye

35. Tumours of the Male and Female Reproductive Systems and Mammary Gland

36. Tumours of the Urinary Tract

37. Tumours of the Musculoskeletal System

Index

