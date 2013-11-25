Clinical Engineering is intended for professionals and students in the clinical engineering field who need to successfully deploy medical technologies. The book provides a broad reference to the core elements of the subject and draws from the expertise of a range of experienced authors.

In addition to engineering skills, clinical engineers must be able to work with patients and with a range of professional staff, including technicians and clinicians, and with equipment manufacturers. They have to keep up-to-date with fast-moving scientific and medical research in the field and be able to develop laboratory, design, workshop, and management skills. This book is the ideal companion in such studies, covering fundamentals such as IT and software engineering as well as topics in rehabilitation and assistive technology.