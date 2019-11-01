Clinical Engineering
2nd Edition
A Handbook for Clinical and Biomedical Engineers
Description
Clinical Engineering: A Handbook for Clinical and Biomedical Engineers, Second Edition, helps professionals and students in clinical engineering successfully deploy medical technologies. The book provides a broad reference to the core elements of the subject, drawing from a range of experienced authors. In addition to engineering skills, clinical engineers must be able to work with both patients and a range of professional staff, including technicians, clinicians and equipment manufacturers. This book will not only help users keep up-to-date on the fast-moving scientific and medical research in the field, but also help them develop laboratory, design, workshop and management skills.
The updated edition features the latest fundamentals of medical technology integration, patient safety, risk assessment and assistive technology.
Key Features
- Provides engineers in core medical disciplines and related fields with the skills and knowledge to successfully collaborate on the development of medical devices, via approved procedures and standards
- Covers US and EU standards (FDA and MDD, respectively, plus related ISO requirements)
- Includes information that is backed up with real-life clinical examples, case studies, and separate tutorials for training and class use
- Completely updated to include new standards and regulations, as well as new case studies and illustrations
Readership
Clinical engineers, health technology managers, biomedical engineers, healthcare managers, health technology assessment experts, healthcare organizations; undergraduate and masters students of clinical and biomedical engineering
Table of Contents
Part I: General
Part II: Information Technology and Software Engineering Introduction
Part III: Clinical Instrumentation and Measurement Introduction
Part IV: Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Introduction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081026946
About the Editor
Azzam Taktak
Azzam Taktak, BEng (Hons), PhD, DipStat, CEng, CSci, FIPEM is Consultant Clinical Scientist at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and an Honorary Professor at the University of Liverpool, Department of Medical Physics & Clinical Engineering. He is Vice President of Engineering and a Director of the IPEM. He is a national assessor at the Association of Clinical Scientists and lead assessor at the National School for Healthcare Scientists. His main research interests are mathematical and statistical modelling and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in medicine. To date, he has published more than 75 peer-reviewed articles and edited 2 books. He has in the past led a European project on ocular oncology under the Biopattern Network of Excellence which was funded by the European Commission.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medical Physics and Clinical Engineering, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, UK
Paul Ganney
31 years, 4 jobs, 3 reorganisations, 2 city moves and a PhD later, Dr. Ganney is turning his attention more towards training the next generations of Computer Scientists, of trying to give them the platform, tools and experience they will need in order for Clinical Scientists and Engineers to always make a positive difference through the software that they write. Paul is currently a part-time Consultant Clinical Scientist at University College London Hospitals and has a wealth of experience as a training supervisor, placement supervisor, examiner, syllabus writer, lecturer and student that he is keen to apply to the role of Programme Lead for Bioinformatics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Lead for Bioinformatics, National School of Healthcare Science, Health Education West Midlands, Birmingham, UK
David Long
David Long, MS, CEng, is a Clinical Engineer registered as a Clinical Scientist with the Health and Care Professions Council. He has over 20 years multi-disciplinary NHS experience in the field. Being a Chartered Engineer (CEng) as well as a qualified clinician, Dave is particularly able to apply biomechanical principles to the assessment process, and to advise and assist with the more technical aspects of the required equipment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oxford Centre for Enablement, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, Oxford, UK
Richard Axell
Richard Axell BEng MSc PhD CSci CEng MIPEM is a Principal Clinical Scientist and Chartered Engineer based in the Urodynamics and Scientific Computing team at UCLH NHS Foundation Trust. Since 2012, he has worked with the cardiovascular research team at Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. His research interests include right and left ventricular haemodynamics measured invasively using the conductance technique to study ventriculoarterial interaction. He has interventional research projects investigating the effect of different models of ischemia and stunning on the right ventricle. He has collaborated on cardiothoracic heart transplant projects that have led to the first donation after circulatory death heart transplant in Europe. He now has a Home Office Personal Licence for large animal models and collaborate on projects investigating ex-vivo organ management and reperfusion for heart transplantation. Other areas of interest include how cardiac biomarkers are affected within these patient groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Clinical Scientist, Physiological Measurement, UCLH; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University College London, London, UK