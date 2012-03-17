Clinical Electromyography, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Description
Electromyography remains a main diagnostic tool within neurology. This issue of Neurologic Clinics addresses the most recent developments in the clinical application of EMG. Articles in this issue include: Nerve conduction studies: Basic Concepts and Patterns of Abnormalities; Needle Electromyography–Basic Concepts andInterpretation of Recorded Potentials;Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Carpal TunnelSyndrome;Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Ulnar Neuropathyand Other Upper Extremity Mononeuropathy; Lower Extremity Mononeuropathies;Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Brachial Plexopathies; Evaluation ofRadiculopathies;Electrodiagnostic Approach to Motor NeuronDiseases;Electrophysiologic Findings in PeripheralNeuropathies; Evaluation of Neuromuscular Junction Disorders in the EMGLaboratory;Electrodiagnostic Findings inMyopathy;Electrodiagnostic Approach to CranialNeuropathies; Technical Issues with Nerve Conduction Studies and Needle EMG;andCoding and Reimbursement of ElectrodiagnosticStudies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 17th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455742240
About the Authors
Devon Ruben Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Neurology Mayo Clinic