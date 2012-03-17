Clinical Electromyography, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455742240, 9781455744176

Clinical Electromyography, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Devon Ruben
eBook ISBN: 9781455744176
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455742240
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electromyography remains a main diagnostic tool within neurology. This issue of Neurologic Clinics addresses the most recent developments in the clinical application of EMG. Articles in this issue include: Nerve conduction studies: Basic Concepts and Patterns of Abnormalities; Needle Electromyography–Basic Concepts andInterpretation of Recorded Potentials;Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Carpal TunnelSyndrome;Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Ulnar Neuropathyand Other Upper Extremity Mononeuropathy; Lower Extremity Mononeuropathies;Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Brachial Plexopathies; Evaluation ofRadiculopathies;Electrodiagnostic Approach to Motor NeuronDiseases;Electrophysiologic Findings in PeripheralNeuropathies; Evaluation of Neuromuscular Junction Disorders in the EMGLaboratory;Electrodiagnostic Findings inMyopathy;Electrodiagnostic Approach to CranialNeuropathies; Technical Issues with Nerve Conduction Studies and Needle EMG;andCoding and Reimbursement of ElectrodiagnosticStudies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744176
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455742240

About the Authors

Devon Ruben Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Department of Neurology Mayo Clinic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.