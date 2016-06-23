Clinical Electrocardiography - Diagnosis and Principles of Management
1st Edition
Authors: B. N. Vijay Raghawa Rao
eBook ISBN: 9788131246450
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244654
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 23rd June 2016
Page Count: 292
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 23rd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246450
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244654
About the Author
B. N. Vijay Raghawa Rao
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.