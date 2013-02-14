Clinical Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-1
1st Edition
Authors: Daniel Morris Robert Kennis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773503
eBook ISBN: 9781455773770
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th February 2013
Description
This issue contains cutting edge information on the diagnosis and treatment of clinical dermatology. Topics will include pyoderma, antimicrobial resistance in Staphylococci, feline otitis, canine pododermatitis, diseases of the canine claw, scaling dermatoses of dogs, ischemic dermatopathies, cutaneous vasculitis, dermatologic indication for cyclosporine therapy, therapies for pruritus, and much more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
About the Authors
Daniel Morris Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UPENN School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Robert Kennis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn, AL
