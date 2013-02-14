Clinical Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773503, 9781455773770

Clinical Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-1

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Morris Robert Kennis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773503
eBook ISBN: 9781455773770
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th February 2013
Description

This issue contains cutting edge information on the diagnosis and treatment of clinical dermatology. Topics will include pyoderma, antimicrobial resistance in Staphylococci, feline otitis, canine pododermatitis, diseases of the canine claw, scaling dermatoses of dogs, ischemic dermatopathies, cutaneous vasculitis, dermatologic indication for cyclosporine therapy, therapies for pruritus, and much more.

About the Authors

Daniel Morris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UPENN School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Robert Kennis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn, AL

