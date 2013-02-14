Clinical Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-1

This issue contains cutting edge information on the diagnosis and treatment of clinical dermatology. Topics will include pyoderma, antimicrobial resistance in Staphylococci, feline otitis, canine pododermatitis, diseases of the canine claw, scaling dermatoses of dogs, ischemic dermatopathies, cutaneous vasculitis, dermatologic indication for cyclosporine therapy, therapies for pruritus, and much more.