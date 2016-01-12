Gain a clear understanding of pathophysiology and lab testing! Clinical Chemistry: Fundamentals and Laboratory Techniques prepares you for success as a medical lab technician by simplifying complex chemistry concepts and lab essentials including immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and quality control. A pathophysiologic approach covers diseases that are commonly diagnosed through chemical tests — broken down by body system and category — such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular conditions. Written by clinical chemistry educator Donna Larson and a team of expert contributors, this full-color book is ideal for readers who may have minimal knowledge of chemistry and are learning laboratory science for the first time.