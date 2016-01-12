Clinical Chemistry
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Laboratory Techniques
Description
Gain a clear understanding of pathophysiology and lab testing! Clinical Chemistry: Fundamentals and Laboratory Techniques prepares you for success as a medical lab technician by simplifying complex chemistry concepts and lab essentials including immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and quality control. A pathophysiologic approach covers diseases that are commonly diagnosed through chemical tests — broken down by body system and category — such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular conditions. Written by clinical chemistry educator Donna Larson and a team of expert contributors, this full-color book is ideal for readers who may have minimal knowledge of chemistry and are learning laboratory science for the first time.
Key Features
- Full-color illustrations and design simplify complex concepts and make learning easier by highlighting important material.
- Case studies help you apply information to real-life scenarios.
- Pathophysiology and Analytes section includes information related to diseases or conditions, such as a biochemistry review, disease mechanisms, clinical correlation, and laboratory analytes and assays.
- Evolve companion website includes case studies and animations that reinforce what you’ve learned from the book.
- Laboratory Principles section covers safety, quality assurance, and other fundamentals of laboratory techniques.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter are tied to the learning objectives, helping you review and retain the material.
- Critical thinking questions and discussion questions help you think about and apply key points and concepts.
- Other Aspects of Clinical Chemistry section covers therapeutic drug monitoring, toxicology, transplantation, and emergency preparedness.
- Learning objectives in each chapter help you to remember key points or to analyze and synthesize concepts in clinical chemistry.
- A list of key words Is provided at the beginning of each chapter, and these are also bolded in the text.
- Chapter summaries consist of bulleted lists and tables highlighting the most important points of each chapter.
- A glossary at the back of the book provides a quick reference to definitions of all clinical chemistry terms.
Table of Contents
Part I: Laboratory Principles
1. Laboratory Essentials
2. Laboratory Safety
3. Principles of Laboratory Instruments
4. Immunoassays
5. Molecular Diagnostics
6. Automation in the Laboratory
7. Quality Assurance and Quality Control in the Laboratory
8. Enzymes
Part II: Pathophysiology and Analytes
9. The Nature of Disease
10. Injury
11. Inflammation
12. Fluid Balance
13. Acid-Base
14. Blood Diseases
15. Proteins
16. Neoplasms and Tumor Markers
17. Blood Vessel Diseases
18. Heart Diseases
19. Respiratory Diseases
20. Gastrointestinal Diseases
21. Liver and Biliary Tract Diseases
22. Pancreatic Diseases
23. Endocrine Gland Diseases
24. Kidney Diseases
25. Reproductive System and Diseases
26. Pregnancy
27. Bones, Joints, and Skeletal Muscle Diseases
28. Nervous System Diseases
29. Skin, Hair, and Nail Diseases
30. Eye and Ear Diseases
31. Diseases of Daily Life and Diet
32. Immune System Diseases
Part III: Other Aspects of Clinical Chemistry
33. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
34. Toxicology
35. Transplantation
36. Emergency Preparedness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 12th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292535
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742165
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455742141
About the Author
Donna Larson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Allied Health Mt Hood Community College Gresham, Oregon