Clinical Cases: Nursing care case studies
1st Edition
Description
Perfect for:
- • Diploma of Nursing Students.
Apply theory to practice with the Clinical Cases textbook series!
Clinical Cases: Nursing Care Case Studies is the perfect textbook for nursing students completing their Diploma. This nursing book offers a variety of case studies based on common real-life examples that you are likely to encounter in practice.
Written by Margaret Webb and Ellie Kirov, Nursing Care Case Studies focusses on key nursing care topics, including: Vital Signs, Skin Integrity and Wound Care, Community-based Care, General Health Assessment, Medications and Palliative Care.
Benefit from the logical structure of this nursing book, where each case study begins with an introduction of the presenting condition and associated symptoms. As the scenario develops, more information is provided, such as the patient’s condition, medications, tests and other important factors. Best of all, the conclusion of each case study emphasises patient outcomes and emphasises key points, providing you a great summary to reflect on.
Make the most of Clinical Cases: Nursing Care Case Studies by using it in conjunction with Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 6th Edition by Gabby Koutoukidis, Kate Stainton and Jodie Hughson as you progress through your Diploma of Nursing. Used together, these nursing textbooks provide a strong foundation for your knowledge of important themes and issues in nursing care.
Support your nursing education by purchasing the other great titles available in the Clinical Cases textbook series.
Other formats:
- This book is also available as an App via the Apple App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/clinical-cases-nursing-care/id659030265?mt=8
Key Features
- • Easy-to-understand, logical layout.
- • 24 case studies covering key topics in nursing care.
- • Multiple choice questions to test your knowledge throughout the textbook.
- • Rationales provided for all answers.
- • References for further reading and research.
- • Designed as an exam preparation and revision tool.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2014
- Published:
- 29th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729541152
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729584333
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542081
About the Author
Margaret Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Director MW Projects, Brisbane, Qld, Australia
Ellie Kirov
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Coordinator and Lecturer (Health Studies), Perth Institute of Business and Technology (PIBT)