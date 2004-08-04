Clinical Blood Gases - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721684222, 9781416067900

Clinical Blood Gases

2nd Edition

Assessment & Intervention

Authors: William Malley
eBook ISBN: 9781416067900
eBook ISBN: 9780323277471
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721684222
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th August 2004
Page Count: 544
Description

This text provides a thorough resource on arterial blood gases, covering the full scope of applications. This book is the first of its kind to focus on the needs of educators, students, and practitioners alike. The new edition has been completely updated, providing the latest information from the field, including facts on technical issues, basic physiology, clinical oxygenation, clinical acid base, non-invasive techniques, just to name a few. Instructor resources are available; please contact your Elsevier sales representative for details.

Key Features

  • This book's amazing content coverage offers a wealth of useful material, including illustrations, tables, examples, and case studies.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Introduction to Blood Gases

1. Arterial Blood Gases
2. Blood Gas Classification

Unit II: Technical Issues in Blood Gas Analysis

3. Blood Gas Sampling Errors
4. Blood Gas Electrodes and Quality Assurance
5. Accuracy Check and Metabolic Acid-Base Indices

Unit III: Basic Physiology

6. Oxygenation and External Respiration
7. Oxygen Transport and Internal Respiration
8. Acid-Base Homeostasis

Unit IV: Clinical Oxygenation

9. Assessment of Hypoxemia and Shunting
10. Treatment of Hypoxemia and Shunting
11. Hypoxia: Assessment and Intervention

Unit V: Clinical Acid Base

12. Regulation of Acids, Bases, and Electrolytes
13. Differential Diagnosis of Acid-Base Disturbances
14. Mixed Acid-Base Disturbances and Treatment

Unit VI: Noninvasive Techniques and Case Studies

15. Noninvasive Blood Gas Monitoring
16. Arterial Blood Gas Case Studies

References

Answers

Index

About the Author

William Malley

Affiliations and Expertise

Administrative Director, Respiratory/Pulmonary Services, The Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

